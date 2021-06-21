In 2018, Roìsìn and Zac bought a house full of asbestos. Now, it's a coastal dream home.

In early 2018, Roìsìn and Zac, both 23, bought their first home together. It was full of asbestos, there was rusted wrought iron everywhere, and as Roìsìn explains, it was "a bit of a disaster".

Fast forward two-and-a-half years and the married couple have turned the Brisbane post-war house into an idyllic coastal home. Light pours through every room, there are olive trees and cacti dotted around the backyard... oh, and they renovated the entire place on weekends, as they both work full-time jobs. Yep.

When searching for a home, Roìsìn and Zac knew they couldn't afford anything that was finished and would likely end up renovating. Thankfully, when it came to this one, the asbestos turned crowds away and they snagged a great deal.

"Asbestos generally scares a lot of people off because you have to pull everything out and build the house from scratch. So in terms of why we bought it: it had really good bones," Roìsìn told Mamamia.

"It had beautiful hardwood floors, really high ceilings and the main thing for us: [a good] layout.

"So when it comes to renovating, like moving walls, that's where the price blows out. Whereas our house had a really nice setup of natural light coming through into the dining space, all of the living space is on one end of the house and then all the bedrooms are off the hallways; and [they're] really decent sized bedrooms, because often in older houses, the rooms are a lot bigger," she said.

The outside of the house before. Image: Instagram/@geebungalow