"It has changed my life." 15 genius home hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner.

Excuse us, but we've just stumbled upon some truly life-changing home hacks that you need to know about ASAP.

And by 'stumbled upon', we mean we asked the Mamamia community to share their handy tips. And oh boy, did they deliver.

From laundry hacks to home organisation tricks, it turns out we've all come up with some pretty clever shortcuts to save time and money at home.

Watch: Four cleaning hacks to make your life easier. Post continues below.

So get ready to question everything you know.

Here are 15 hacks that will hereby change your life forever (probably not, but they are seriously clever).

Clothes and laundry tips that we wish we knew about earlier.

"Store a set of matching bed linen in one of the pillow case sets. I no longer have to turn the linen storage upside down to find all of the matching pieces!" - Katie.

"Take wet clothes out of the machine and hang as much as possible onto coat hangers. Dry them on the line like this. When dry... just hang 'em up. So much quicker and it avoids so much ironing." - Jo.

"My favourite hack is to help vertically stacked clothes stay upright. I loved Marie Kondo’s vertical stacking for clothes but found it so hard to keep them upright. Plus, I don’t want to spend ages elaborately folding our clothes (ain’t nobody got time for that!) So I worked out that these perspex A5 presentation display signs from Officeworks work perfectly for sliding under the rows of vertically stacked clothes. As you pull clothes out you just push the display sign in further." - Soph.

"If you dry clothes in winter on a clothes horse over ducted heater vents, pop a fitted sheet over the top. Your clothes will dry faster. In summer, I hang clothes on the line by family member. Each one has a line (we are five with five lines luckily). When they come off the line, they are folded straight into a foldable fabric box (like the ones that come with IKEA kids storage shelves) with their name on it ready for them to take and put away." - Chiara.

"Use all plastic pegs to keep socks in pairs. They go into the wash like that and get hung like that and folded back into owners room. You won’t have odd socks again. It has changed my life. Each family member has their own colour pegs." - Lara.

Straight up genius storage hacks.

"Platter storage has always annoyed me all stacked on top of each other. I thought of this last year in Victoria lockdown... file storage racks from Kmart." - Michelle.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. "I use a magazine holder on its back (long edge down) to neatly stack my cling wrap, foil, baking paper etc. Saves having them in 'that drawer' and they don’t topple in the cupboard." - Wes. "Hang wrapping paper rolls in a clear suit bag. The rolls stay upright, you can see which paper you want." - Jenny. Image: Supplied. "Separate necklaces by colour on flocked coat hangers for slip-proof easy viewing and tangle-free access. Hang bracelets on a multi-rung pants hanger [and] hang earrings on a wire vase holder." - Ashley.

"I put bottles on a lazy Susan so I can reach the stuff at the back of the higher cupboard - Maricelle.

"Recycle finished coffee jars to use for pantry item storage." - Carter.

Other clever hacks that blew our minds.

"For king/queen sheets, find the edge with the tag - often it will say ‘side’ or ‘end’.- if not, use a permanent marker to write side/top/bottom/end. When making the bed, there's no more guessing which edge is the top/side, just look for the tag and it’ll tell you!" - Lou.

"Do your groceries with a couple of laundry baskets in your boot and don’t bother taking bags. When you checkout, just put your items loose straight back into the trolley and when you go to the car, put them straight into the laundry baskets! Then carry the baskets into the kitchen and it’s nice and easy!" - Madeline.

"Keep odd socks to use as cleaning mitts, dusting or wiping down surfaces and then chuck them into the washing machine to reuse." - Catherine.

"The things I find my helpful in my house are; my insinkerator - I think every family should have one, so much less food waste, which is good for landfill... [and] my uniform cupboard, which stores only the kids' uniforms, for school, swimming, netball, dancing and kickboxing." - Naomi.

