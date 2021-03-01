The laundry basket hack and the bread tag trick: The supermarket hacks you didn't know you needed.

As an adult, there are certain things in life that just aren't fun.

Paying bills, anything that has the word insurance in it and of course, the weekly grocery shop.

That's where shopping hacks come in. We bloody love them.

And as always the good people of TikTok have delivered. Specifically, user @tony.zakharia2.

In a now viral TikTok video, Tony has shared the surprisingly simple way to tell which loaf of bread on the shelf is the freshest. And it's all has to do with the colour of the tag. Who knew?!

"Turn the breads over we can see two clips; one red one meaning it was made on the Thursday and one white one meaning it was made on a Friday," he explains in the video.

"So as you can see the red one expires on the 24th and the white one on the 25th – and that is why I take the freshest bread all the time."

Yep, our minds were blown too.

And this isn't the only shopping hack doing the rounds on the internet.

TikTok user @1980sgamer also shared a clever little hack to save time (and most importantly, plastic) by putting all your food in washing baskets in your boot rather than bags.

The baskets also save you from doing hundreds of trips from the car to your kitchen.

To fill you up with the best supermarket hacks out there, we asked the Mamamia community to share their greatest tips. Here they are for your future-shopping selves.

1. The genius way to share your shopping list with your family.

"Have a shared iPhone note for 'groceries'. Update it whenever wherever so when you shop, you won’t forget that thing you thought of last Monday. Plus, either partner can get those few things that are on the list when they are in a supermarket or doing the online order.