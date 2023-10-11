Last week, a kidnapping plot against Holly Willoughby was foiled. Now she's quit her job.

Just days ago, British TV presenter Holly Willoughby was pulled off the air and put under police guard at her home following the foiling of a kidnapping plot.

Now she has quit This Morning completely, the TV show she has hosted for 14 years.

On October 4, Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old shopping centre security guard, was arrested after police discovered "sinister messages" threatening to kidnap and harm her. He has been charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Plumb was allegedly building a 'kidnap and restraint' kit at his home and was planning to fly a US hitman to England to carry out his plan. Prosectors allege he had been part of an online network of "like-minded people".

In an Instagram statement, Willoughby wrote: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

"This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. I will not be returning to This Morning.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal so supportive and the very best company every day."

She concluded by saying it had been an honour, but "sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family".

Willoughby's London home, where she lives with husband Dan Baldwin and three children Harry, Belle and Chester, had been under police guard following the plot discovery.

It has been a tough year for Willoughby and the This Morning show.

Willoughby was absent from her normal presenting slot on the show on October 5, after the kidnapping plot was discovered the previous day.

On air, Willoughby's co-workers said they were very upset by the news.

Dermot O'Leary said: "We are not going to talk too much about it but Holly is on the front pages after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot. He has now been charged by Essex Police."

"We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family," Alison Hammond added.

In May, Willoughby's long-time co-host Phillip Schofield admitted he lied to colleagues over an affair he was having with a younger employee.

Willoughby faced a backlash from viewers who believed she must've known about the affair, which both she and Schofield denied was true.

"When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie," she said on May 28.

Following her resignation, This Morning network ITV said it was sad to see her go and hoped to work with her again in the future.

"We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make," ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo said.

"Holly is one of the best-loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK.... She remains a much-loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future."

Feature image: Getty.