'Right, deep breath.' Holly Willoughby addresses the Phillip Schofield drama on live TV.

Holly Willoughby has made her first appearance on This Morning since her former co-host Phillip Schofield resigned.

Returning to the breakfast show after two weeks off, Willoughby, 42, said she felt "shaken, troubled, let down".

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV last month after news he was having an affair with a younger male colleague came to light.

On Monday morning's show, Willoughby began with an emotional statement delivered to camera addressing the scandal.

"Right, deep breath," she began. "It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil."

"I imagine you might have been feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people from all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions.

"You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.