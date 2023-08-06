Just all the photos from The Bachelor's Holly Kingston and Jimmy Nicholson's wedding day.

The Bachelor's Jimmy and Holly are officially married.

Two years after meeting on the series in 2021, the pair have married in a small ceremony at Jimmy's parents' home in the rather fancy Palm Beach, before a reception at Northern Beaches restaurant Pasadena.

Both wore white for the big day.

Image: Julian Rinaldi.

Jimmy and Holly announced their engagement in August 2022, following Jimmy proposing during a six-week holiday in Italy.

"I went in [to the jeweller] with my sister, I had a mask, sunnies and a hat on," Nicholson told Steller of how he tried to lay low when buying the ring.

"They opened the store up early for us. I just didn't want to risk anyone leaking [the proposal plans] or anything."

Image: Instagram.

They met during season nine of The Bachelor in 2021.

They are the sixth couple from Australia's The Bachelor franchise to marry, after Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich, Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski, Matty J and Laura Byrne, Georgia Love and Lee Elliott and Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska.

Feature image: Julian Rinaldi @julianrrinaldi.