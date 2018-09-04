The one fashion rule Victoria Beckham has for her seven-year-old daughter Harper.

She might only be seven years old, but just like her mum Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham already has a deep love of fashion.

From her obsession with mum Posh Spice’s iconic “little Gucci dress” to her growing love of heels, the youngest Beckham child is certainly following in her fashion designer mum’s footsteps.

But while mum-of-four Victoria openly supports her daughter’s love for fashion, there’s one rule her daughter must abide by.

Speaking to Vogue for the October edition of the magazine which features the Beckham family (excluding Victoria’s husband David) on the front cover, Victoria shared the rule we’re sure many parents can relate to.

“She’s been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three,” she said.

“But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels,” the 44-year-old shared.

The rule doesn’t just apply to heels, though.

“The same rule applies to make up. [Home is] where it stays,” she added.

“On one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football.”

Last week, the mum-of-four’s Instagram comments were flooded with criticism when Harper was pictured wearing nude stilettos at a family gathering.

“Does Harper really need to wear high heels at her age?” read one of the top comments on the post. “Your daughter will end up with bunions just like you wearing stilettos at such a young age,” wrote another.



But while some commenters attacked Victoria, others defended her, saying the shoes Harper was wearing were clearly designed for children.

Back in June, the fashion entrepreneur also shared the piece of advice she gives her daughter Harper every day.

According to Harpers Bazaar, Victoria shared: “I say, ‘Harper, you’re a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do.’”

“She knows she can do everything and probably more than her brothers can. We talk about it a lot. She wants to be an inventor and she’s very proud of that. She’s a strong smart woman – little woman,” she said.

What do you think about Victoria’s rule for Harper? Would you let your child wear heels or make up?