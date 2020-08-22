Two favourite face masks and a $370 moisturiser: Inside Hailey Bieber's exxy skincare routine.

If you've been following it-girl Hailey Bieber on Instagram for some time, you'll know that she has immaculate skin.

The 23-year-old, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, glows.

During the early months of quarantine, both Hailey and Justin shared many of their normal, everyday activities. This included what they cook and how they take care of their skin.

When appearing on their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, the husband and wife explained that they were taking the time to focus on their skin and the products they use on it. Especially, since Justin started experiencing adult-onset acne.

"Justin has really nice skin naturally, [but] over the last two years he's been struggling with adult-onset acne breakouts," she explained.

"So, [since] I'm super into skincare and especially since we've had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit [isolation] he's going to have glowing, perfect skin."

Now, since Hailey shared her passion for skincare, we desperately needed to know what she applies to her skin daily.

And she has delivered.

Uploading a set of stories to her Instagram, Hailey took us step by step through her skincare routine. And we've noted down every product.

Forewarning: it's pricey.

First up, Hailey uses the Drunk Elephant Slaai Cleanser ($54 AUD) to remove her makeup. This oil-based cleanser is the perfect makeup remover to wash away every ounce of makeup, including sunscreen, before following up with a water-based cleanser.

Image: Instagram.

The water-based cleanser that she uses is the Clean Natural Facial Cleanser by CK Perfect Skin by Christie Kidd PA-C. Sadly, this product and the following are only available to clients of the dermatologist. *cries*

Image: Instagram.

Next up, she uses the Fresh Pads by CK Perfect Skin by Christie Kidd PA-C.

The pads, which again, we can't get our hands on, are designed to gently exfoliate and buff away dead skin cells. (Chrissy Teigen uses a similar product which we can actually purchase. You can read about it here.)

Image: Instagram.

Following the exfoliating pads, Hailey uses the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum ($214 AUD).

This antioxidant-rich serum is a favourite amongst Aussie beauty experts including Zoe Foster Blake and Melanie Grant, and includes 15 per cent brightening Vitamin C, one per cent soothing Vitamin E and anti-ageing ferulic acid.

Image: Instagram.

As Hailey has moved to Justin's home country Canada, she's faced some colder weather. Since then, she started using the SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator ($209.95) to help her skin from "getting chapped in the cold."

And we now know why Hailey's skin looks dewy and plump all the time: this moisturiser contains five types of hyaluronic acid.

Image: Instagram.

Now, Hailey's everyday moisturiser is a pricey one. But again, a favourite amongst celebrities (Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Priyanka Chopra to name a few).﻿

The Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream ($370 AUD) is a thick, luxurious face moisturiser that aims to improve the skin's overall appearance.

Image: Instagram.

Hailey admitted to only occasionally wearing sunscreen when uploading these photos. But hopefully, she's since learnt about the importance of wearing it because this one sounds great.

The Elta MD Skincare UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46 ($60 AUD) is high in SPF, calming and includes niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, improve skin texture and reduce acne.

Image: Instagram.

Next, she shares her favourite face oil.

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum ($270 AUD) includes 22 active ingredients to both fight the signs of ageing and leave the skin looking radiant and glowy. Plus, it has a lingering floral scent so you too can smell like her too.

Image: Instagram.

And finally, she shared her two favourite face masks.

The first one being the Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial™ ($83 AUD), an overnight mask enriched with hydrating and skin-softening ingredients such as Vitamin F, niacinamide and squalane.

Image: Instagram.

The other one's the Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask ($219.81 AUD).

Dr. Barbara Sturm is a favourite amongst A-list celebrities. Her products are yes, expensive but by the sounds of it, amazing.

This one in particular, refines pores and helps prevent breakouts.

Image: Instagram.

And there you have it, folks.

Hailey Bieber's fabulous but wallet-crippling skincare routine.

Feature image: Instagram/@haileybieber