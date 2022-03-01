When everything feels like a little too much, one of the simplest pick-me-ups is comfort food - think delicious, soothe-the-soul meals that just make you feel good.

This week, our resident social media expert and foodie El Katelaris made three easy and delicious comfort food recipes because she knew that's just what we needed right now.

Bored by water? Here are three fruit-infused water recipes to try with your food. Post continues below.

From Hailey Bieber's viral "pizza toast" to a giant potato rosti, here are three feel-good recipes you really should try.

1. Hailey Bieber's Pizza Toast.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

Two slices of sourdough bread

Olive oil

One fresh burrata

One tomato

One lemon

Tomato passata

1 teaspoon oregano

Grated parmesan

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 190 degrees celsius.

2. Butter the sourdough slices and drizzle with olive oil on both sides.

3. Pay fry until golden. While frying, slice your tomato thinly and cut lemon into wedges.

4. Place tomato in a bowl and season with lemon, olive oil, salt and pepper.

5. Place sourdough on a tray, break up burrata and spread evenly on bread. Place slices of tomato on top and top with olive oil.

6. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes or until liking.

7. Remove from oven, spinkle parmesan on top and bake again for 2 minutes, or until cheese has melted.

8. While it's baking, warm passata and oregano in a pan.

9. Remove toast from the oven, top with passata and more parmesan, then bake until golden.





This recipe was inspired by Hailey Bieber and was originally posted here.

2. Giant Air Fryer Rosti.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

1kg brushed potatoes

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon melted butter

Olive oil spray

Toppings of choice (optional)

Method:

1. Wash, peel and grate 1kg of brushed potatoes. Squeeze out excess liquid, then add to a bowl with 1 teaspoon of melted butter and a pinch of salt and pepper to season. Mix.



2. Spray your air fryer tray with oil then place potato mixture on the tray and shape into desired shape (we made a large fritter.)



3. Cook for 25 minutes at 200 degrees celsius, or until crisp and golden.

4. Top with your favourite toppings - we used smoked salmon, a boiled egg, avocado, dill and lemon.

This recipe was inspired by RecipeTin, and was originally published here.

3. Spanakopita Toastie.

Image: Supplied.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon softened butter

2 slices good quality bread

1 clove garlic, sliced thin

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 white onion, sliced thinly

1 big handful of baby spinach

Pinch salt and pepper

1 teaspoon chopped dill

25 grams feta, crumbled

4 thin slices mozzarella

Method:

1. Drizzle olive oil in pan, and add onion and garlic.

2. Once the onion and garlic has browned, add spinach and cook until wilted down.

3. Add salt, pepper, feta and dill to the mixture in pan. Stir and then turn off heat.

4. Butter bread and pan fry in a separate pan.

5. While bread is pan frying, place one slice of mozzarella cheese on each piece of bread, followed by spinach and feta mix. Add another slice of mozzarella cheese.

6. Remove from pan, close sandwich and enjoy!

This recipe was inspired by Food52, and was originally published here.

Which of these recipes will you be making first? Tell us in the comments!

Read more food articles here:

For more food videos, make sure to follow Mamamia on Instagram and Mamamia Food on TikTok.

Feature image: Supplied.