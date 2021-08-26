3 reasons Australia's situation isn't as bad as you might think, explained by a news journo.

I am not a scientist. Or a doctor. Or a politician. I'm a plain old news journalist.

It's not my job, even remotely, to come up with the policies or public health measures Australia is adopting to tackle the deadly Delta wave.

But it is my job to deliver the advice, direction and expertise of doctors, scientists and politicians in a way that's easy to understand.

And we've already hit some awesome targets.

NSW hit six million jabs on Tuesday, and ABC analysis shows the state's vaccination rate is now ranked among the fastest in the world.

Now that's some positive news. Keep it coming!

3) What's happening in Israel.

Israel is currently in the news because they're touted as being one of the most 'vaccinated countries in the world' and yet they've just reached 10,000 cases a day and are bringing restrictions back in.

It's leading to headlines like: 'Cases soar in highly vaccinated Israel.'

But when you actually look at Israel's statistics, they have vaccinated 78 per cent of their eligible population, which equates to 60 per cent of their entire population.

They simply opened up too quickly. Their population wasn't vaccinated enough to warrant a complete 'back to normal.'

Even so, let's look at the detail of their statistics. The blue line below shows the infection rate of vaccinated over 70s, while the skyrocketing orange line is unvaccinated over 70s.

If you look at the daily cases verses death rate, you can see that the death rate is significantly down compared to earlier in the year when there was a similar case load.

See here:





Image: Worldometer.

So, where does that leave us?

Yes, we are in a very tough spot right now with NSW, Victoria and the ACT in lockdown and hospitals in Sydney filling up.

Yes, the news makes it feel like we’re never getting out of this mess. (The shouty press conferences don't help).

But there is light at the end of this awful tunnel. We just can’t blow it by opening too quickly.

We’re due to reach 70 per cent of the eligible vaccinated population by November 1. Locked down NSW might move quicker (but that's because they have a reason to, they need to get out of lockdown). The state is due to reach 70 per cent double vaccination by mid-October, and the premier is already giving away certain freedoms.

From September 13, a household in the LGAs of concern, will be able to sit in the park for an hour as long as the household are fully vaccinated.

In Greater Sydney, five people will be allowed to gather outdoors, as long as all adults present are fully vaccinated.

As the Doherty Institute explains, their modelling is based on 70 per cent of eligible Australians with optimal public health measures in place. They say the result of those measures is 2,737 infections and 13 deaths over six months. Any death is a tragedy, but our health system can cope with these numbers.

The Institute says they’ve learned from watching countries that have removed all restrictions too quickly (like Israel), and once we reach 70 per cent, opening up at tens or hundreds of cases nationally per day is possible to do without lockdowns if we continue to test, trace, isolate and quarantine.

