"They really did that." Just 30 reactions to those cooked Golden Globes nominations.

The Golden Globes nominations have been announced and hoo boy, the people are... mad.

You see, they're are a bit strange.

The Crown, Schitt's Creek and Ozark lead the pack of television nominees, which also included newcomers The Great, Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant and Emily in Paris.

Yes, as in the Emily in Paris we all knew was a truly nad show, yet watched the whole way through.

Watch: The trailer for I May Destroy You, arguably this year's biggest snub. Post continues below video.

For the first time ever, female filmmakers have the majority of nominations in the director category. Top contenders in the film categories include Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

There is controversy over the nomination of Sia's film Music, which has faced criticism for casting a non-autistic woman in the role of the non-verbal title character.

Other nominations receiving objections include James Corden for Best Actor-Comedy or Musical for his role in The Prom and the major snub of actress Michaela Coel and her drama I May Destroy You, which documented the aftermath of sexual assault.

Given the widespread panning of Corden's performance, and the major critic and public praising of I May Destroy You, the noms do seem out of touch with the actual world, outside of the Hollywood bubble.

And social media sure did make its feelings known.

Winners will be announced during a televised ceremony on February 28 but before then, please see below for all the thoughts, feelings and... memes about the Golden Globes nominations.

Feature image: Netflix/Twitter.