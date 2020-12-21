Promising Young Woman is the new movie destined to blow up your group chat.

Promising Young Woman is a film peppered with conversations, thoughts and arguments that would feel right at home in your own group chat.

This brilliant new dark comedy, written and directed by Killing Eve showrunner and The Crown star Emerald Fennell, dives into the social constructions around sexual assault and consent in a way that most women will digest with a resigned understanding.

And more than a little bit of rage.

In Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, a woman who dropped out of medical school to work in a diner, and at the age of 30, still lives in the home of her bewildered parents. Parents who can’t come to grips with the idea that their formerly successful and driven daughter is now living a reclusive, minimum-wage life.

Take a look at the trailer for Promising Young Woman. Post continues after video.

But Cassie’s nights are far from reclusive.

She is, in fact, living a secret double life. A life that is filled with purpose.

Cassie secretly spends her nights at random bars across the city, each night in a different costume, pretending to be so drunk that she can’t talk or walk straight.

It's all part of a well-orchestrated trap to see how far some men are willing to go sexually with a woman who is clearly unable to give consent.

And the men who take advantage of Cassie are in for a nasty surprise.

As a movie, Promising Young Woman is quite the wild, candy-coloured and witty ride, with an added dollop of sweetly satisfying wish-fulfillment thrown in for good measure.

Watching Cassie cleverly dole out her own brand of justice to the men in the film who have taken advantage of her is dizzyingly fulfilling. They're small moments of uniting triumph for all the women who have been put in similar positions, left feeling violated and gaslit.

Yet, in amongst the sharp comedy of Promising Young Woman lies a darker undertone and backstory, one which comes to light as you slowly learn the real reason Cassie dropped out of medical school.

It's a movie that demands to be viewed in unison with your friends, sisters and co-workers, because the questions it raises about consent and responsibility and the societal troupes it expertly knocks down provide endless fodder for conversation.