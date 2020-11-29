The Flight Attendant is a comedic murder mystery that will leave you with a rising sense of panic.

There's a moment in The Flight Attendant that will have you swinging between nervous laughter and intense panic.

New series The Flight Attendant, which is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian, is part tongue in cheek millennial comedy and part dark psychological thriller.

With just a touch of brutal murder and a sprinkling of exotic locations thrown in for good measure.

In her first role since ending a ten-year run starring on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, a New York-based first-class flight attendant and hard-drinking party girl.

We're first introduced to Cassie passed out in a subway car before seeing her rush home in a hungover haze to pack for a flight, only to discover a random naked man in her apartment who she'd drunkenly invited over for a one-night stand and forgotten about.

She makes it to the airport just in time to start work on a flight to Bangkok where she meets a handsome businessman called Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman).

Even though it's forbidden to date customers, Cassie lies to her co-workers about where she is going once they land takes up Alex's offer of a dinner date. The pair embark on a wild night out in Bangkok where they indulge in multiple cocktails. It's all very decadent and romantic until Cassie blacks out and wakes up in a strange hotel room.

With Alex's dead body, surrounded by a pool of blood, in bed beside her.

This is where things in The Flight Attendant start to get a little stressful and sticky.

Cassie has gaps in her memory from the night before and, terrified of being arrested in Bangkok and unable to leave the country, descends into panic, cleans up the room as best she can and flees the scene.