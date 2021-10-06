Jason Momoa's son Nakoa-Wolf and 24 other celebrity kids who look exactly like their famous parents.

It never ceases to amaze us when celebrity kids look just like their famous parents.
From Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, there’s no denying that some celebrities and their children are basically straight up doppelgängers.
Earlier last year, Paul Rudd had a father-son twinning moment with his son Jack at the Super Bowl.
At just 14 years old, Jack is already growing up to look just like his superhero dad, right down to his signature smirk.
Is there anything cuter than celebrity dads and their daughters? Post continues after video.
Here's 21 more celebrities whose kids look exactly like them.
Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa
Jason brought along his two kids as plus-ones to the No Time to Die premiere in London. His 14-year-old daughter Lola and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf are spitting images of their famous dad, but social media was ablaze over the cheeky grin Jason shares with his youngest child.
Lola and Nakoa-Wolf are usually kept out of the spotlight, although Jason occasionally shares his two youngest children on his social media.
The uncanny resemblance is something not many could miss if they tried. Their latest twinning moment on the red carpet had a few of us in awe. From the curly hair to the fearless grins; this pair's resemblance is uncanny.
Sienna Miller and Marlow Sturridge
In recent days, Sienna Miller has shared a photo of herself and nine-year-old daughter, Marlow.
As Miller is rather private when it comes to her family life, so we very rarely see photos of her and Marlow.
Gisele Bündchen and Vivian Lake Brady
In November, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared a side-by-side photo of herself as a child and a current photo of her eight-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, on Instagram.
"Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike?" Gisele wrote to her 15.5 million Instagram followers.
In the photo, Gisele and her daughter have similar smiles, facial shapes, hairstyles and even poses.
"You two are exactly alike! Those genes are strong," one person commented.
"Same smile exactly!" another said.
And in 2020, she shared another photo of the two of them for the June/July issue of Vogue.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter
Blue Ivy Carter attended an LA Lakers game with her dad, Jay-Z.
It seems the older she gets, the more she looks just like her mum.
Milla Jovovich and Ever Anderson
It's uncanny how similar Milla Jovovich and her eldest daughter look.
Not only do they look alike but the 13-year-old is taking after her mum by acting too. Ever is set to play Wendy in the upcoming Peter Pan film.
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian is known for sharing throwback photos from her own youth.
In one shared, the 40-year-old is sitting alongside her two sisters, Khloe and Kourtney.
But while Kim referred to the sisters as "triplets", followers were quick to point out Kim's close resemblance to her eldest daughter, eight-year-old North, who she shares with her husband Kanye West.
"I thought that was North on the right!" one follower wrote.
"North has your face!" another commented.
"I see North all over you here," another said.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe
Actress Reese Witherspoon and her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, who she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
Reese's mother, Dr Betty Witherspoon, also looks remarkably similar to the pair.
Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp
French model, singer and actress Vanessa Paradis and her 22-year-old daughter, actress and model Lily-Rose Depp.
Vanessa Paradis and her former partner Johnny Depp also share a son – 19-year-old Jack John Christopher Depp III.
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz
Actress Lisa Bonet and her daughter, 32-year-old actress Zoë Kravitz, often look like siblings.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford's daughter, 20-year-old Kaia Gerber, is the spitting image of her supermodel mum.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack
Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, is following in her footsteps in the modelling world.
In August of 2020, the Kate Moss Agency Instagram account (the official account of Moss’ British talent agency based in London), posted a photo of Lila bearing an uncanny resemblance to her mum.
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter, 15-year-old Violet Affleck, looks incredibly similar to her actress mum.
Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus
Tish and Miley Cyrus are often mistaken for siblings.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Zeta Douglas
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 18-year-old daughter Carys Zeta Douglas.
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter, 33-year-old Rumer Willis.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Actress Goldie Hawn, 75, and her actress daughter, 42-year-old Kate Hudson.
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli
As a teenager, Liza Minnelli looked remarkably like her late mother, Judy Garland.
Laura Byrne and Marlie-Mae
The Bachelor star Laura Byrne shared this side-by-side image with her daughter Marlie-Mae on Instagram.
Rachael Finch and Violet Rachael Miziner
Australian TV host and model Rachael Finch and her daughter Violet Rachael Miziner.
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Although Katie Holmes' daughter, 15-year-old Suri Cruise, is rarely seen in public, the pair look remarkably similar.
Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke, who stars in Stranger Things, is the perfect mix of her parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and her 15-year-old child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.
Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich
Julianne Moore and her 19-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich have us seeing double.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith and her 20-year-old daughter Willow Smith.
Feature Image: Instagram @prideofgypsies.
This article was originally published on March 3, 2020 and was updated on October 6, 2021.
Top Comments
Blue Ivy looks way more like Jay Z than Beyonce, and as has already been said , most of these kids don't look that much like their mums. Also, did we really need to recycle this article for the third time in four months?
Is this article sponsored by Specsavers? Willow Smith is an absolute dead-ringer for her dad Will. She and Jada are both wearing dresses but that's where any resemblance ends. In fact most of these girls are more a mix of both parents (with the possible exception of Miley Cyrus who I'll grant you really does bear an uncanny resemblance to her mum)