Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Georgia Love just confirmed what we all know is true about why people go on The Bachelor.

As we brace ourselves for The Bachelor 2018 finale, former Bachelorette Georgia Love has shared some truths about what it’s really like on the show.

Specifically, that yes, a portion of the contestants are 100 per cent not on the show to find true love.

In an article written for TV Week, the 30-year-old shared the answer she gives people when they ask her if the reality TV show is like UnReal.

“I’m not silly. And I don’t think you’d have to be silly to know that out of 18 blokes – who willingly chose to go on a reality TV show – some had intentions other than being my boyfie,” she wrote.

“There were, at the very least, three guys on my series who I don’t think realised the idea of the show was that someone would end up with me. I’m almost certain two of them didn’t know my name.”

But rather than run to Osher for a refund, Georgia said she could appreciate that perhaps those contestants were cast for dramatic or comedic effect.

“We want drama! We want catfights! We want tears! But ultimately, the show is about love. And no matter what the cynics say, the numbers don’t lie.”

“To date, the Australian franchise of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette has produced one baby, one marriage and four ongoing, live-in relationships. They’re pretty good odds.”

We couldn’t agree more. Just, we won’t put money on them if that’s OK.

2. Kim Kardashian has finally responded to her gobsmacking comments about weight loss.

Remember when Kim Kardashian made those extremely irresponsible comments about eating disorders back in July?

OK, it might be hard to separate those comments from the mountain of other offensive and insensitive things she’s said in 2018.

The particular comments we’re referring to are the ones that came from a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories in which she and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner gushed about how “skinny” and “anorexic”she looked.

This week, the mum-of-three was forced to address those comments by none other than ‘plus-size’ supermodel and body positive activist Ashley Graham on her podcast Pretty Big Deal.

“I 100 per cent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way. My intention is never to offend anyone and I really apologise if I offended anyone,” the 37-year-old said.

“I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years, close people. So, I’ve been through, I’ve experienced it enough to have known better.”

Here’s hoping Kim remembers to ‘know better’ next time.

3. An interviewer tried to serenade Bradley Cooper. It really did not impress him.

Oh god.

This is just too cringe-worthy.

In what felt like the longest 30 seconds in the history of the world, British showbiz reporter Alison Hammond just went ahead and sang to Bradley Cooper during an interview for his A Star is Born film press tour, and you know what he did?

He just sat there. In silence. With a look of total discomfort on his face.

He didn’t crack a smile. He didn’t attempt to join in. He just looked as though he was slowly dying inside, eyeing off the exits and wishing it would end.

My palms are sweating just watching it. You can check it out here if you dare.

The reporter is known for her quirky interview techniques, but it seems Cooper... wasn't a fan.

After the interview, he was labelled a "miserable git" on Twitter for not joining in:

Eek.

4. Jake Ellis threw some shade at Nick Cummins, but people immediately pointed out a flaw.

Ex-Bachelor contestants weighing in on the current Bachelor is like a family argument at Christmas we're all invited to watch.

But when Jake Ellis tried to take aim at the Honey Badger after last night's episode, fans weren't having any of it, and he was shut down pretty quickly.

The ex-Bachelor in Paradise star took to the program's Instagram page to vent after Brooke's shock departure:

“Look, I was a fan at the start of the Badge… but literally could have seen more emotion from Wednesday Adams [sic] from The Adams Family [sic] than I just did from him,” he wrote.

Fans jumped to Nick's defence, suggesting Jake wouldn't know what it's like to be in his shoes and suggesting he should try it, to which he responded: “already have… twice lol”, referencing his appearance on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

It's not really the same thing as being the actual Bachelor, Jake.

Another fan accused Jake being emotionless during his time on the show.

All he had to say to that was: “but I was".

Right.

5. The very compelling theory that on tonight’s Bachelor finale, Honey Badger chooses no one.

It’s the day of The Bachelor finale, and one thing seems certain: Honey Badger went on TV for the lols and now he’s in New Caledonia having to present a ring to a woman he doesn’t like that much.

We've all been there (literally none of us have been there).

You see, he's just not that... keen. Which would be fine. If we hadn't just spent SEVEN WEEKS becoming invested in the TRAINWRECK that is Nick Cummins' attempt at finding love on national television.

You can read the full post here.