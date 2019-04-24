The seven words from this week's episode of Game of Thrones that could reveal Daenerys' fate.

WARNING: Hey, if you’re here, we’re assuming you’re a Game of Thrones fan and are up-to-date, because this post will contain some big ole Tormund-sized spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Game of Thrones fans have had over 24 hours to mentally comprehend and digest the latest episode of season 8 which aired on Monday.

Which means, now, it’s time to get dragon dung deep in all the clues we missed and fan theories about the fates of our favourite characters.

Episode 2 of Game of Thrones season 8 was mostly a feel-good round up of all of our favourite characters preparing to die in the fight against the Night King.

From the ominous feeling people have about how all the women and children will be hanging out in the Stark crypts when the White Walkers reach Winterfell, to what the Three Eyed Raven is going on with Bran Stark, there are a lot of theories to unpack.

But just quickly, we’d like to draw your attention to the one we all missed – the theory that Daenerys’ (Dany) fate was predicted in the drunken song sung by Podrick.

Those who’ve watched season 8 episode 2 will remember Podrick (Ser Brienne of Tarth protege) sung a few lines of a song called ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ while he and several other key GoT characters (Tyrion, Jaime Lannister, Tormund, Ser Brienne of Tarth and Ser Davos Seaworth) spent possibly their last night on earth drinking average red wine around a fire.

While watching, the song mightn’t have seemed like anything particularly special, but like all good Game of Thrones theories, it’s what the internet sleuths and mega fans uncovered after that’s got people thinking they know what’s going to happen to Daenerys.

For context before we dig into the theories, here are the full lyrics to the song, a rendition of which was performed by Florence and the Machine over the closing credits:

High in the halls of the kings who are gone, Jenny would dance with her ghosts.

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found, and the ones who had loved her the most.

The ones who’d been gone for so very long, She couldn’t remember their names.

They spun her around on the damp old stones, Spun away all her sorrow and pain.

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave.

They danced through the day and into the night, Through the snow that swept through the hall.

From winter to summer then winter again, ‘Til the walls did crumble and fall.

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave.

And she never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave, never wanted to leave.

High in the halls of the kings who are gone, Jenny would dance with her ghosts.

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found, and ones who had loved her the most.

You can also watch part of the scene where Podrick sings ‘Jenny of Oldstones’ below, post continues after video.

The line that foreshadows an interesting fate for Dany is this one: From winter to summer then winter again.

And as news.com.au writer Sam Clench pointed out, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this phrase in Game of Thrones land before.

Way back in season 2 (feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it?), we heard this line uttered by a guy you might remember – his name was Pyat Pree aka the bald warlock who tried to trap Dany in Qarth’s House of the Undying forever.

And we say was because… he dead.

Right before he was burnt to a crisp by Daenerys’ dragons, Pyat Pree told her:

“You will be with them, through winter, summer, winter again. Across a thousand thousand seasons, you will be with them.”

At the time, we didn’t know what this meant because the White Walker army and the Night King weren’t on anyone’s radars. But now the line has come up a second time, and right before Dany is about to fight the undead, the theory goes that Daenerys very well might become a White Walker herself.

Through winter, summer, winter again could be a reference to White Walkers being creatures of the winter, as could be across a thousand seasons, as the undead live forever.

The you will be with them line could also mean Dany’s remaining two dragons might also become White Walkers, who will all live on forever together.

And just to tie this theory up in a nice, neat bow, Daenerys can be seen walking into the scene in the last few beats of the song, which clearly means it's about her.

Pretty dark, eh?

A second theory about the song's meaning comes from the history of 'Jenny of Oldstones' in the book. Vanity Fair reports the song, also known as 'Jenny's Song', features in GoT author George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novel.

In the Game of Thrones world, the song is about a woman named Jenny who had a doomed love affair with Prince Duncan Targaryen, who abdicated his throne in order to marry her. Because of this, his nephew, the Mad King Aerys, eventually wound up on the throne.

In the context of Daenerys and Jon, featuring the song right before the moment in which Jon reveals that Dany is in fact his aunt could indicate Dany might abdicate her right to the Iron Throne to her nephew, Jon.

Hmmmm. So many things to consider.

Either way, things aren't looking that great for Daenerys. While we sincerely wish her and her dragons the very best for the upcoming fight against the undead, something tells us she isn't going to be a happy Queen for much longer.

