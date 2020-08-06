The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday August 7.

Hundreds preparing to descend on Melbourne CBD in protest.

Police have vowed to crack down on anti-lockdown protesters planning a Melbourne march in a "blatant breach" of COVID-19 rules.

In a statement on Thursday, Victoria Police said it was aware some people may be planning to protest in Melbourne's CBD on Sunday.

A Facebook event has called on people to march in opposition to the city's six-week shutdown and claimed to be part of a broader movement of planned protests.

Coroner Mary Hassell said, in an inquest verdict overnight, that the 40-year-old took her own life "because of an exacerbation of fluctuating ill-health and distress".

"She knew she would face the media, press, publicity — it would all come down upon her," the coroner said.

Flack's family have accused prosecutors of singling her out because of her celebrity status.

Cold snap being felt across most of Australia.

Parts of the country experienced their coldest morning in a decade yesterday, with temperatures reaching minus 10C in some areas of NSW and Victoria.

Adelaide is expected to experience its coldest day since 2005, with a top of just 10C predicted today.

The cold snap is expected to continue over the next few days. A low pressure system is moving from the west bringing with it lots of rain for central, south, west and east Australia.

Severe weather is likely to occur in this weather event, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest warnings in your state or territory.

Around the world.

- An armed man is holding one hostage at a bank in northern France, with police sources saying the gunman is believed to have Islamist sympathies.

- New York's attorney-general is seeking to dissolve the National Rifle Association over allegations high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips.

- Journalist Jonathon Swan says President Donald Trump was "happy" with their viral TV interview. He told Swan after the nearly 40 minute chat; "you’ve got to run it in full. You can’t be editing, you can’t be cutting me off, you’ve got to let the sentences flow." ﻿

