“I spent $4500 on a coat that didn’t fit": 26 women share their most expensive clothing purchase.

We’ve all paid what feels like a hell of a lot of money for something.

The most expensive item of clothing I ever bought was a long, beaded dress that looked beautiful but was horribly uncomfortable and kept tripping me up.

I wore it maybe twice before guiltily shoving it away behind some winter coats.

Here, 26 women reveal how much they paid for the priciest thing in their wardrobe, and whether it was worth buying or if they regret it.

Typh: I bought a designer bag that cost more than a car. I am too scared to ever use it. I have heart palpitations whenever I get it out of its box.

Bella: $2500 on a Burberry trench coat. A super-abusive and toxic ex told me it was the ugliest thing he'd ever seen, so naturally the first thing I did when we broke up was use my savings to buy it.

Jane: My Gucci sunglasses that I bought 25 years ago for $550. I paid them off for months on my pathetic childcare worker wage. Now my 16-year-old son wears them because “They’re retro, Mum!” No regrets!

Carol: $13,000 on a Chanel classic double-flap handbag. A 50th birthday present to myself. I’ve had it for 10 years and still wear it everywhere. Dollar per wear it was cheap. Goes with everything!

Michelle: Got a pair of sneakers – loved their look. $1300. They hurt. Wore them twice. Have tried to sell them. No luck!

Charlie: I bought a Louis Vuitton bag ($3,150 but I got for quite a bit less in Europe) that I had wanted for ages and is really hard to get your hands on. I don't regret it at all! I use it as much as possible and love it every time I wear it.

Helen: I scraped and saved for a beautiful hooded wool coat which cost $300. Ten years later and it’s still a staple and I get heaps of compliments.

Bex: $1900 YSL clutch. I absolutely love it, and treasure it, and wear it to every fancy outing. I hope to one day pass it down to my daughter.

Natasha: A $10,000 fur coat from the last furriers in Sydney, about 23 years ago. Worn once. Gave it to an abattoir worker as I find fur appalling!

Jia: Diane von Furstenberg dress, $1500. Bought it ages ago and still love it. Every time I wear it, I get compliments.

Lize: Got me a Gucci Soho from Saks while I was in NY 5 years ago. $1300 bucks, use it every day, no regrets.

Soph: An Acne Studios shearling bomber jacket (around $3500) that I bought myself for my 30th, which I had been dreaming about for literally years. It didn't make much sense when I was living in Melbourne because it's so thick but now in a NY winter I wear it all the time.

Chloe: I have a shirt that I paid $149 for which may not seem huge for some people but that’s super-excessive for me. It’s a vintage Harley Davidson shirt.

Michelle: My Camillas. Have about five of them and paid approx $500-$600 for each. Love them still and always feel like a floaty ethereal princess when I wear them, even though I am an old chooky now.

Emily: I bought an amazing Prada coat when I was in Italy for $4500. I tried it on and loved it but when I got it home I realised it didn't really... fit me. So I gave it to my sister and I'm still upset about it.

Emilia: LV Speedy 30. I got it over 10 years ago in Greece for about $1100. Or maybe it was 1100 euro. I dunno. I went into the shop looking like a feral skank. Because I am a feral skank. The sales assistants were incredibly rude to me. I wish I could have had a Pretty Woman "big mistake" moment but I really wanted that f--king bag. Anyway, I wore the f--k out of it but not so much anymore.

Arabella: I spent close to $3000 on some black Swarovski crystal-covered military-style boots in Monaco. I f--ing love them as they are the comfiest thing I own.

Courtney: $US20,000 on a limited edition colour Birkin. Don’t regret it as I love it and it would be worth even more now if I were to sell it to a dealer so it’s an investment.

Lisa: About $400 on a pair of hiking boots, of all things!

Tam: My Mulberry Lily bag retailed for about $1200 at the time, but I used a media discount and got it for $750. I used it every single day for 5 years until it physically retired itself, so no regrets. If a bag is excellent quality and you adore it, you'll get your money's worth. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!

Selina: Burberry raincoat that I proceeded to lose on a flight only ONE WEEK LATER. I feel like it was the gods telling me to be less gluttonous so I wouldn’t spend that much ever again. If you found my coat on a Jetstar flight to NZ, hope you love it.

Emmeline: Four years ago I purchased a beautiful $400 Celeste Tesoriero knit jumper and I still wear it. I don’t regret it at all. Every year since then I’ve spent about the same on a jumper, and now I have a collection of knits that will last me forever!

Kerryn: I spent $900 on a gorgeous Trelise Cooper silk and embroidered black cocktail dress for an opening in a regional city. I turned up and the first person I see is someone else in the exact same dress. Great taste, I guess.

Monique: I bought these amazing Louboutins in New York when they would have been the equivalent of around $2300. I have never worn them as I fell pregnant shortly after and spent the next four years either pregnant or breastfeeding, and then gained a ton of weight and now can’t walk on pin heels. They’re absolutely STUNNING but literally the most uncomfortable shoes in the entire world.

Shelley: I’ll buy $400 sunnies with a small scratch for $200 whenever I get the chance, but every now and then I’ll buy a $1000 dollar pair of sunglasses. I plan to have them all lined up on my coffin at my funeral and all the guests will wear sunnies too. I love that they can make an immediate statement.

Anita: $1500 Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots (suede, black). I feel regret at how many animals may have died to make them.

Ashley: Whole wardrobe is op shop. Most expensive item: $50 leather jacket.

Carolyn: I bought a LV wallet for $1200 from my mother’s estate money. I use it every day and think of her every day too.

Ashley: I had a $2000 YSL handbag in my wardrobe. “Had” being the key word. Someone broke into my house and stole it. I don’t regret buying it but I realised these are just “things” in the big picture and my dog’s wellbeing after the break-in was all that mattered!

