For the last few weeks, the alleged relationship between comedian Pete Davidson and model, Emily Ratajkowski has enthralled pop culture connoisseurs.

And this weekend, they seemingly confirmed they were an item when the pair were spotted sitting together data a New York Knicks basketball game.

Surrounded by a liege of other famous faces (namely Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah), the couple were photographed laughing as they watched the Knicks try to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies.

After this weekend, one thing has been made abundantly clear: Ratajkowski and Davidson are intent on creating buzz about a relationship that doesn't exist.

Perhaps a transactional relationship, but a romantic one? Not a chance.

Because after some personal digging, several pieces of evidence that point to suspicious activity from the celebrity pairing were unveiled.

Without further ado, below is me defending my absolutely rock-solid theory that Ratajkowski and Davidson are NOT dating.

1. He was literally dating Kim Kardashian like??? Two seconds ago???

I don't know how things work in Hollywood, but in the real world, you're supposed to take at least a little time for yourself before you move on with someone else.

Davidson has apparently done no such thing.

The reality TV star and comedian dated for nine months before they broke up in August 2022. They officially met on the set of SNL... which is where Davidson's beef with Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, started. Because he was literally in the audience when the pair first kissed.

Yes, that kiss was part of a skit for the TV show, but Kim Kardashian later admitted that she felt something during that scripted snog.

In reference to the skit, West said in an interview: "This is for anybody that’s going through a separation. People intentionally do things to be mean and to hurt you and they be playing games, and culturally it’s okay. How are you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?"

He was featured on the Kardashian's Instagram, appeared in her family's reality show The Kardashians and even had multiple tattoos dedicated to her.

These tattoos included 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' and allegedly (!!!) 'KNSCP' meaning Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, which was considered inappropriate to West fans and... literally everyone else since it was revealed he had known the four children for less than a year when he allegedly (!!!!) had their initials tattooed on his neck.

Things then levelled-up to an even more awkward when West shared screenshots of old messages between himself and Davidson – including ones where Davidson said he wanted to one day meet his children and be friends in the future.

If you're wondering, the rapper was having precisely none of it because as a response, he aired the embarrassing text exchange and wrote: "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

JUST IN: Kanye leaks text messages with Pete Davidson‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/XZwIUmdZTs

My point is, Davidson was clearly head over heels with the Kardashian, who, in my opinion, didn't really seem all that bothered.

So... why did he just move on after two months when he was clearly in a very serious relationship with The Kardashian star?

Something fishy is going on here.

2. The footage of Pete Davidson and Em Ratajkowski is so awkward. And so fake.

In mid-November, a video fell into my lap. And it felt awkward to watch because it was clear this video was never supposed to be released.

It showed Ratajkowski walking from the curb to Davidson's vehicle twice over before he sped off into the night. She never got into the car. He never opened the car door for her. She simply walked to and fro for the cameras.

The pair also appeared as if they didn't want cameras to capture their secret meetings... except for the fact the video showed she was quite literally posing for the cameras while they were having their "secret meetings".

"It is the most cringeworthy, clearly staged thing that I have ever seen," one TikTok comment read. Another said: "Emily's on the kerb waiting for the camera to pan to her like someone called 'action'."

Us Weekly confirmed the news that Davidson and Ratajkowski were 'dating' with a source claiming they "have been talking for a couple of months now."

The source added that they’re "in the very early stages, but both really like each other" and that "Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

The thing is... I just don't buy it.

And while nothing can really be proven, I am of the utmost belief that this comedian and this model are not at all dating.

In fact, I believe they are mates who need to change the narrative the media has created for them.

Right now, tabloids are obsessed with speculating over the reasons behind Ratajkowski's divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard (which happened in September).

Davidson dated arguably the most famous woman in the world. How do you top that media attention? Well, you just keep on dating as many hot women as you can, obviously.

It's a genius plan, if you ask me.

