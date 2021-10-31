An unnecessary history lesson on Pete Davidson’s love life.

The pairing that precisely no one saw coming: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson??

Yep. Kim K was seen with Davidson this weekend, holding hands on a rollercoaster at a Californian theme park. They were joined for the outing by Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,” an insider told People Magazine. “It’s just friends hanging out.”

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

It’s an interesting meeting, considering the fact that the Kardashian mogul and Davidson shared a kiss during a sketch on Saturday Night Live as part of her hosting debut.

Even though it’s very likely the pair are just close mates, we thought it perfect timing to have a look back on Pete Davidson’s relationship history.