Emily Mariko's salmon and rice, and 5 other TikTok recipes you simply must try this weekend.

No matter how many times I refresh my TikTok, the same style of video appears.
It's of someone standing in their kitchen, mixing salmon and rice together before eating it with chopsticks and seaweed. If you're also on the social media app, I'm going to assume the same thing's happening to you.
Lifestyle vlogger Emily Mariko has quite simply blown up on TikTok after making a simple dish with leftover salmon and rice. In a matter of weeks, the 29-year-old went from 70,000 followers to four million (and counting), with thousands of creators recreating the recipe for themselves.
Since we're all spending the majority of time eating or scrolling on our phones right now, we've rounded up our favourite viral TikTok recipes (including Emily's salmon and rice), so you can try them for yourself.
Now you just need to choose which one to make first...
Emily Mariko's salmon and rice.
Ingredients
- One fillet of cooked salmon
- One cup of white rice
- Baking paper
- An ice cube (if you're using leftover rice)
- Soy sauce
- Kewpie mayonnaise
- Sriracha
- Seaweed
- Kimchi (optional)
- Avocado (optional)
Method
1. Using a fork, mash the cooked salmon on a plate and transfer it to a bowl.
2. Add a cup of rice to the bowl.
3. If you're using leftover rice, place an ice cube on top followed by a sheet of baking paper. Place the bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds. (This will steam the rice.)
4. Once removed, add your soy sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise, and sriracha. Mix together.
5. Add sliced avocado and kimchi (optional) on the side and eat with seaweed.
Two-ingredient salted caramel ice cream.
Ingredients
- Vanilla ice cream
- Soy sauce
Method
1. Scoop vanilla ice cream into a bowl.
2. Pour over soy sauce.
3. Mix together with a fork until combined.
Mayo ramen.
Ingredients
- Packet ramen
- Kewpie mayonnaise
- One egg
- Spring onion
- One garlic glove
- Chilli oil (optional)
Method
1. Cook your noodles in boiling water as instructed on the packet.
2. While boiling, mix one egg, Kewpie mayonnaise, the soup packet, vegetable mixture, spring onion and garlic in a bowl.
3. Stir to combine.
4. Add some noodle water to the mixture to cook the egg.
5. Pour the mixture over your noodles and mix through.
6. Top with spring onion and chilli oil (optional).
Rice paper dumplings.
Ingredients
- For filling: mushrooms, carrot, cabbage and tofu
- Soy sauce
- Crushed ginger
- Spring onion
- Sesame oil
- Chilli (optional)
- Rice paper sheets
- Oil for frying
Method
1. Dice mushrooms, carrot, and cabbage and place in a mixing bowl.
2. Add tofu and combine ingredients.
3. Saute in a pan and season with soy sauce, crushed ginger, sesame oil, spring onion and chilli (optional).
4. Dip a rice paper sheet in a shallow bath of water for a few seconds, then place it on a chopping board.
5. Add filling to the centre and fold each side. Repeat with a second sheet of rice paper.
6. Once you have made your desired amount, pan fry for a few minutes on each side until they are golden brown.
7. Serve with your chosen dipping sauce.
Whipped ricotta toast.
Ingredients
- One medium baguette
- Olive oil
- 300 grams ricotta
- Lemon zest (optional)
Method
1. Pre-heat oven to 230 degrees Celsius.
2. Slice baguette into thick slices.
3. Drizzle with olive oil and toast in the oven for 10 minutes.
4. Blend ricotta in a food processor (or using a whisk) until thick and fluffy.
5. Spoon ricotta into a ziplock bag and cut off a corner to make a piping bag.
6. Once the baguette is toasted, pipe the ricotta on and top with lemon zest.
Magic shell oats.
Ingredients
- 50 grams oats
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Milk
- 30 grams chocolate
- Cashew butter (optional)
- Chopped cashews (optional)
- Chopped walnuts (optional)
Method
1. Cook your oats with milk - either cook them on the stove or in the microwave as instructed on the packet.
2. Once cooked, mix in honey.
4. Melt 30 grams of chocolate and pour over your oats.
5. Refrigerate overnight.
6. Top with cashew butter, chopped cashews and walnuts (or desired toppings).
Which one will you make first? Tell us in the comments!
Feature image: Instagram/@el_katelaris @emilymariko
