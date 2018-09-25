The curly question on Have You Been Paying Attention? that threw Dr Chris Brown.

Dr Chris Brown has only just confirmed his breakup from girlfriend Kendall Bora – but it didn’t stop his Channel Ten colleagues from asking a few prying questions.

On Monday night’s Have You Been Paying Attention?, the Living Room host confirmed that he had split from his girlfriend of two years, describing himself as “40, still single, with no children”.

The Bondi Vet host, who usually likes to keep his private life private, was then asked by comedian Celia Pacquola the question everyone’s mind went to upon learning this very eligible media personality and veterinarian is single.

“Would you do The Bachelor?” she asked – prompting cheers from the audience.

Clearly not wanting to talk about it, Chris shook his head and replied: “Let’s not start that!”

Interestingly, that wasn’t exactly a no. And the guest host later played along by standing in front of an image of The Bachelor on screen.

Unfortunately for Chris, this suggestion he’s going to be the next Bachelor probably won’t go away anytime soon. Especially, given the success Channel Ten has had ratings-wise by casting fellow celebrities Sophie Monk and current Bachelor Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins as the show’s leading love-seekers.

But given how notoriously private Chris has been about his love life so far, a dating show would be out-of-character.

On Have You Been Paying Attention? he said as much. “I cannot think of anything worse than just having your whole life ripped apart… very similar to this show.”

Before Chris started dating Kendall, a Channel Nine producer, in 2016, he was reported to be dating project manager Hannah Thomas and has previously dated Home and Away actress Kassandra Clementi. But you would hardly know it – as the TV host chooses not to talk about his relationships publicly.