'People don't know the real story.' What Domenica Calarco has been up to since MAFS.

Domenica Calarco is one of the biggest stars to walk out of the Married At First Sight experiment.

The former bride, who married Jack Miller on season nine of the reality TV series, has since solidified herself as a content creator with over 543,000 followers on Instagram.

It's been a little over a year since we first met Domenica and she's gone on to do some very exciting things. From a new reality TV show gig to a public romance, here's what she's been up to since MAFS.

Watch the trailer for Married At First Sight. Post continues after video.

Right after stepping off of MAFS, Domenica was signed to a top celebrity agent SF Management, which represents Australian stars like Karl Stefanovic and Phoebe Burgess.

She and Jack were fan favourites but sadly didn't last outside of the experiment — however, their friendship remained.

"[It] could never be weird between us," she told WHO in August 2022. "We are one of a kind, and Jack will always have a place in my heart."

Now that her former husband has moved on with Love Island Australia star Courtney Stubbs, the reality star said: "I want nothing more than for him to be happy; which he is."

Following the finale episode of season nine in 2022, Domenica told her fans she has her heart set on releasing her own makeup line.

"I can't wait to do makeup tutorials. I cannot wait to engage with you I can't wait to see what you guys want to see on my Instagram," she said.

In June, she relaunched her infamous OnlyFans page.

Her former stint on the adults-content platform caused drama on the show after fellow bride Olivia Frazer allegedly shared nude photos of Domenica. Whilst the content isn't explicit on her page nowadays, she shares her day-to-day activities, makeup and workout routines.

Later that year, in August 2022, the former bride opened up about her brief romance with an Italian man — who she affectionately named Mr Napoli — she met during a holiday in Europe.

But just a few weeks in, the pair split up.

"My summer romance hasn't played out how I guess I wanted it to play out," she explained. "As much as I want to say everything and talk about everything, I think there are certain details of this thing that I wanna keep private."

Domenica also launched a podcast alongside her MAFS co-star Ella Ding, Sit With Us.

"You all asked and we are delivering!" the girls wrote in June 2022. "We finally can share with you our podcast platform is launching June 8th! And we are so excited to bring you all along with us on our journey!"

Sit With Us podcast artwork. Image: Instagram @ellading.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the pair signed a 12-month deal worth an estimated $250,000 to launch the joint venture exclusively with podcast network Acast. As such, they are required to release one new episode a week.

However, as Sit With Us dropped on the podcast charts, a source told the publication there's a chance neither Dom nor Ella will receive the money they were promised.

"There was so much hype after Married At First Sight that I'm told the girls managed to negotiate a 12-month deal worth around $250,000 for Sit With Us, but this doesn't necessarily mean they'll get all of the money," the source said.

"With most celebrity podcast deals, there are usually stipulations that you have to reach a certain amount of downloads and listeners each month to get the full fee — and I assume Dom and Ella also have something like this in their contract.

"If they don't hit certain targets, then I imagine they're at risk of not earning the full $250,000. At the end of the day, it's just business."

Listen to Cancelled, hosted by Clare and Jessie Stephens: OK. We Need To Talk About Married At First Sight 2022. Post continues after audio.





Whatever the case may be, the pair have earned the reputation of being TV gold. And that's probably how Domenica earned her next on-screen gig: as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

"I did love my MAFS experience, but it was tainted by a few things," she shared with news.com.au. "I definitely have scars from doing MAFS."

"I do think people don’t know the real story, and exactly how it made me feel. Something that was so private, just being rolled out to the world and everyone having all of these opinions automatically on me," she went on to explain.

"So being able to get into the jungle and just be completely raw, vulnerable, open up about my story and really how it made me feel, I think Australia’s going to see me in a real different light."

Domenica Calarco on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

Domenica was openly negative about the use of editing on Married At First Sight and so is looking forward to going on a show with live elements.

"I’m actually excited about that fact that it’s completely unfiltered, unedited," she said. "They don’t have time to manipulate storylines and whatever. So that’s something that really excites me about the show, actually."

Feature Image: Nine/Instagram @domenicacalarco.

