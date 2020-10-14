Every season, high end fashion brands come out with covetable new pieces that set the trends for the months ahead.

They're chic, they look really expensive (because they usually are) and they're practically unattainable.

That's because inevitably, many of these become ~must-haves~. They're generally worn first by It-girls and supermodels, quickly gain a cult following and then, well, they're really hard to get a hold of.

If we're lucky, affordable Australian fashion retailers create similar pieces inspired by those trends - only in larger quantities and at a much lower cost.

Watch: How to wear one scarf, three ways. Post continues below.

Coming into the warmer months, brands including Kmart, Target and Cotton On have been keeping up with the designer pieces that were popular in Europe and America over their summer months. Because as always, they will be popular here soon.

So to make sure you get your hands on these trendy products before the masses do, we've compiled eight of our favourite dupes for high end pieces - including a clutch that quite literally went viral and the perfect summer beach bag.

Try not to buy it all.

Image: Kmart.

The summer slides you'll live in. These Kmart slides could honestly cost 10 times more than what they retail for (how expensive do they look?) but thankfully, they don't.

Image: rubi.

Skinny sunglasses are having a moment in 2020. These ones could easily be mistaken for a much more pricey pair but again, they aren't!

Image: Kmart.

The original clutch that inspired this version quite literally went viral. Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rihanna have all been spotted carrying it.

Image: Target.

While we wouldn't say the expensive pair these leggings are a dupe for are designer, they are still very pricey.

From personal experience when trialling these Target leggings for an article, they easily match up to more expensive black leggings.

Image: Kmart.

Cargo pants are on-trend for summer 2020, mark our words. But the designer ones you're seeing on Instagram come at a price.

These Kmart ones look very on-point because of the pleated detailing at the ankles and the belt loops. They come in black, too.

Image: rubi.

We love these cool Scandi-inspired sneakers. They come in various colours (some bright summer options) and look so very chic. Tick, tick, tick.

Kmart Seagrass Tote, $20 (currently only available in-store).

While woven beach bags are timeless, there is a certain high end designer that created the woven It-bag this year. And now, affordable retailers are creating their own.

This one in particular looks covetable thanks to the faux leather detailing. Buying, stat!

Image: rubi.

Finally, mules are here to stay.

As most of us have ditched our heels, mules are a much better option if we want to look a little fancy. These ones, in particular, ooze exxy vibes thanks to the croc detailing and rich brown colour. No one would even guess they're under $50.

Feature image: Instagram/@luxeandlemonade and @cottonon

