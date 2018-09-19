A Bachelor contestant just posted another spoiler on Instagram and can they PLEASE STOP?

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

WARNING: This post contains spoilers.

And another potential Bachelor winner bites the dust.

Current contestant, Dasha Gaivoronski AKA Dasha from Rarshah (that’s Honey Badger for Russia) has given viewers a potential spoiler that she does not win the reality dating show.

The 32-year-old mum-of-one recently posted a three-part video series of the Worst Dates Ever, one of which starred Teddy Briggs from the most recent season of Love Island.

Needless to say, from the video Dasha does not find love with the #Instagraminfluencer, but does this mean she’s still looking?

Captioning the Instagram post she wrote, “The modern dating scene or why did I end up on the Bachelor.”

While the personal trainer seemed to have great chemistry with the bachelor on their first solo date on episode four, this would explain why she’s been missing from all the most recent episodes – because the woman has had other dates to go on… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

There was another suspicious sign in the comments too.

One fan commented with, “lol that was Gold but you deserve someone very special,” Dasha replied with “and I totally agree with you girl,” hinting that she hasn’t found someone yet, and her efforts on The Bachelor were wasted (give or take a few thousand Instagram followers).

Recently there was also evidence that Nick doesn't stay with the winning Bach contestant, after footage showed him with another woman.

However, with only eight contestants remaining, all will be revealed in the coming episodes.

