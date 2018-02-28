People think Cynthia Nixon just subtly picked a side in that Sex And The City feud.

In the last month, the friction between Sex And The City co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker reached boiling point.

Cattrall, 61, shared an Instagram post after her brother’s death on calling Parker, 52, a “hypocrite” and demanding she “stop exploiting our tragedy to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Needless to say, Cattrall had just set alight one of the biggest celebrity stories of the year. The rumours of her “feud” with Parker had been swirling for two decades, and there was recently reported to be conflict over Cattrall rejecting Parker’s requests to film a third Sex And The City movie, but never before had things gotten so nasty.

Parker tried to throw a fire blanket over the whole kerfuffle, telling People magazine there “was no fight”.

And other than Chris Noth having a classic Mr Big response to the feud – by staring blankly and winding up his car window – and actor Jason Lewis, who played Samantha Jones’ lover Smith Jerrod, declaring himself to be Team SJP, most cast members kept quiet.

But it appears that was just the calm before the storm.

Because then, almost three weeks later, Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda Hobbes) went and posted this.

And fans have analysed the post 10 different ways to come to the very scientific conclusion: This is Nixon’s way of subtly announcing she’s got Parker’s back – not Cattrall’s.

“I love you both but I can’t help but feel after everything that has been said recently this is a little contrived. It’s awful what has been levelled and said… but all of a sudden you two are together, all smiles. Hmmm. I truly hope not. My SATC dream is shattered,” one fan wrote.

“I love it. Definitely taking a silent stand with this post and the caption. Please make another movie for the fans,” said another.

One follower reckoned this was “no coincidence. They planned it,” while another said, “I can hear Kim Cattrall screaming.”

But here’s a fact.

After Cattrall’s brother died, both Parker and Nixon offered their condolences.

Listen: Why we feel so connected to the SJP and Kim Cattrall “feud”. Post continues below.

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother,” Parker commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post.

And, well, we know what happened next.

Meanwhile, Nixon also commented: “Hey Kim, such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

To which Cattrall replied, “Cynthia, hearing your voice meant so much to me. Thank you for reaching out. Love Kim.”

This tells us two things. One, that Nixon and Cattrall shared a phone conversation after the tragedy. And two, that the beef between Parker and Cattrall does not exist between Cattrall and Nixon. If anything, their relationship seems to be pretty darn decent.

While there was speculation Parker formed a "clique" with Nixon and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) while filming Sex And The City and isolated Cattrall, this has never been actually confirmed.

So, look.

Nixon is not a Kardashian. We can't say she is a social media mastermind where nothing is coincidental.

She can post a photo with a long-standing colleague and it can be simply that: a photo with a long-standing colleague.

Instead of being desperate for Nixon to pick a side, let's just appreciate the beauty that is Carrie and Miranda being pictured back together.

