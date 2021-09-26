6 of the best couples sex toys designed to vibrate you out of your lockdown rut.

Lockdown has tested a heck-load of couples across Australia.

There is such a thing as spending too much time together, as many of us have come to discover over the past 18 months, and it’s taken its toll on plenty of relationships, especially in the bedroom.

We call it the lockdown rut: having arguments you’d never bat an eyelid to in normal times, less to talk about, and sex becoming boring and less regular.

Not to say more sex equals a happier life, but it can iron out a few wrinkles. Lower blood pressure, reduced stress, greater intimacy and a lower divorce rates are just some of the researched benefits to having exciting sex more often.

So, to get back to your pre-COVID sexual programming, you need to have ‘the talk’ with your spouse - and by ‘the talk’, we mean an open, judgemental-free conversation on what each other’s fantasies are.

Whether the fantasy is dress up, roleplaying, or trying new positions, there are a bunch of ways to add some spice to your sex life. But one of the easiest and most effective methods is introducing a new toy between the sheets.

Finding the right tool to intimately share with your partner is best when both of you are set on one, which is why we’ve gathered a collection of the best couples sex toys designed to get you out of the lockdown rut.

We’re in double digits on the countdown to Christmas, and what better way to mark the days on your calendar than with an explicitly exciting advent calendar. Lovehoney’s Best Sex Of Your Life Calendar 2021 is stuffed full of over $660 worth of sex toys - giving you 24 tantalising gifts for you and your spouse.

While we’re not going to tell you everything that’s included - that’ll ruin the surprise - we will let you know that the Womanizer Classic, worth $199.95 alone, is included.

This advent calendar allows you to spice up your foreplay, adventure into BDSM and even add some spice to any vanila situation.

Take control with your smartphone with this app-controlled wearable egg.

It stimulates the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously and its perfect for long-distance relationships if your spouse is in another city, country, or even right across from you can be an equally exciting place.

There’s five hours of playtime per charge, three speeds and four patterns.

This bundle of joy is the ultimate sexual paradise package to spice up your sex life.

It includes all the essential toys you can think of; from vibrators to cock rings, form anal beads to butt plugs. There are even jiggle balls! It is the perfect gift to treat your partner to for their birthday, or to take on a weekend getaway.

All 11 toys are easy to clean, and made from high-quality materials and will last you for years of fun.

What’s included:

G-Spot Vibrator

Vibrating Rabbit Ears

Butt Plug

Rabbit Vibrator

Male Stroker

Anal Beads

Jiggle Balls

Rabbit Cock Ring

3 piece Cock Ring Set

This textured double cock ring is great for adding clitoral stimulation while having penetrative sex (if you're a heterosexual couple) or stimulating the shafts of both partners.

Wear one ring around the shaft, and the other around the testicles for even more sensation. And if you want to use the bullet vibrator separately to the cock rings, it detaches - so it’s like having a two-in-one.

The vibrator itself has two vibration speeds, and three patterns to find the right rhythm on your road to the ultimate climax.

Perfect for couple play, this double dong is made from a body-safe Sil-A-Gel formula, 100 per cent Phthalate-free PVC.

It’s flexible so you and your spouse can find the perfect and most comfortable position. It even features a veiny texture and a phallic head on either side for additional pleasure. It measures 18” in length, and 5.5” in girth.

If you or your partner are yet to explore the rabbit hole of anal penetration, this quirky prostate massager is the perfect place to get you off on the right step.

The curved design perfectly stimulates the perineum, while the handle makes it easy to grip the position and release. It’s made from a waterproof Phthalate free silicone material.

This vibrating rabbit cock ring can enhance pleasure for more than one partner during intercourse. The ring intensifies the erection and support while the fluttering rabbit ears provide clitoral stimulation. The easy to use one-touch control button is all it takes for you and your spouse to have an unfathomable amount of pleasure.

Do you have a favourite sex toy for you and your partner that we didn't mention? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Mamamia / Getty Images / Lovehoney / Pipedream