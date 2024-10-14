In 2017, Cassie Sainsbury fell for her friend Wendy. It ended in the ultimate betrayal.

The following is an edited extract of Cocaine Cassie: Setting the Record Straight by Cassie Sainsbury.

This story mentions abuse.

The Arrest

12 April 2017 - 10:50pm

In the hushed corridors of the Colombian airport, a sense of foreboding draped over me like a suffocating shroud.

As I stepped into the interrogation room, the harsh fluorescent lights exposed the vulnerability of my suitcase on a cold metal table. This was the next stage of my nightmare.

A chill ran down my spine. It was a warning that my life was about to be irreversibly altered.

Wendy, once the confidante of my deepest fears, had become my downfall. How could she do this to me, why did she do this? Two police officers waited at a desk.

I felt nauseous. I vomited.

The officers' expressions were marked by an eerie understanding. If only they knew how many lies had been told to me to get in this exact place. But would anyone actually understand?

The room echoed with the metallic scrape of zippers and the ominous snap of gloves. Each item extracted from my suitcase was a piece of my soul torn away.

When the hands of the officers reached the nondescript fabric bag, I knew the universe had conspired against me. This was it: I too would finally know what the contents of the bag held.