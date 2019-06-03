You first heard about them while eavesdropping on a stranger’s conversation on the train. Then, your friend whipped one out over brunch on Saturday morning.

Now, they’re everywhere you turn and all the people in your life seem to have gotten a memo you didn’t. And the bloody ads are following you around on Instagram too, daring you to try one for yourself.

We’re talking, of course, about lip oils.

Lip balm is lovely and, please, don’t go chucking all yours out, but if you’re keen to pump some hydration into lifeless winter lips, look no further than lip oil.

A great lip oil is the hardest working candidate you’ll ever interview for the position of Chief Handbag Lip Product, because they:

Are packed with hydrating oils.

Smell absolutely delightful.

Aren’t as sticky as a lip gloss but still make your lips looks nice and shiny.

Glide over chapped lips like cream over sticky date pudding.

Feel luxurious and special when you put one on.

By now, you’re probably feeling peak FOMO and need to know where to get one of these lip oil things pronto. And we’re here to help.

From $9.99 to $75, here are nine very excellent lip oils we reckon you’ll love.

All you have to do is try your best not to eat them.

THIS is the lip oil everyone is talking about right now.

The Clarins Instant Light Lip Oil comes in nine subtle tints (including two glittery shades) and gives your lips the enduring hydration of a lip treatment, with just enough colour and none of the annoying stickiness of a lip gloss.

Wearing this = your lips, but better. And juicier.

Described as a "fusion of nourishing lip balm, sheer gloss and a reliable lip stain," Aussie beauty retailer Mecca jumped on the lip oil slippery dip with this product from their in-house brand MECCA MAX.

This formula is spiked with shea butter, jojoba oil and argan oil.

These Lancome lip oils are pretty cool because you can control how much pigment or tint you'd like by, well, shaking the tube.

You'll get a beautiful wash of colour with the staying power of a tint, and you can choose from seven different shades.

Yes, she's expensive, but the Hourglass No.28 lip treatment oil does everything.

It hydrates and nourishes your lips, is anti-ageing and is a dream to apply with the 24-karat gold-plated tip.

In other words, this is a fancy lip oil.

If you're a fan of trusty Burt's Bees lip balms, you'll enjoy their trusty lip oil.

The colour is subtle and the texture is more on the gloss side - it's a great place to start if you're not sure about switching your balm to a lip oil.

YSL's lip oil in one sentence: luxurious, darling.

It's a lip tint suspended in a deep conditioning oil, delivering colour and shine in a lightweight, non-sticky formula.

It also comes in 13 colours. THIRTEEN.

The e.l.f tinted lip oil comes in four shades - pink, nude, coral and berry - and is infused with jojoba oil, Apricot and Vitamin E.

The traditional lip gloss applicator makes applying on the go easy, and the formula is vegan and cruelty-free. Bonus.

If you're after a tinted lip oil, the Chapstick Total Hydration Lip Oil isn't for you. But what this budget lip oil lacks in colour, it makes up for in shine. It's thicker than a lip balm, but not sticky at all - it feels a lot like an oil you'd put on your split ends.

Oh, and it also tastes really yummy. Not sure if that's a pro or a con, to be honest.

Kiehl's have released their Love Oil for Lips in an untinted version and four tinted shades designed to imitate the natural flush of your lips.

The formula contains coconut oil, moringa oil and acerola cherry extract to deeply hydrate your parched lips.

Have you tried any of these lip oils? Do you have a great lip oil recommendation? Tell us in the comments!

