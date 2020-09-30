"We will always love you." Chrissy Teigen has shared a raw post about losing her baby.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Chrissy Teigen has suffered from pregnancy loss, sharing the news to Instagram in an emotional post.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," the 34-year-old model began.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen shared the post alongside a black-and-white photo of her in the hospital room, with medical staff surrounding her.

She went on to explain the name she and her husband, singer John Legend, had chosen for their baby.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," Teigan - who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Legend - said.

"But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen continued: "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

She thanked her followers for their support, and said the couple feel grateful "for the life we have" and for their "wonderful babies Luna and Miles".

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Watch: Chrissy Teigen explained her high-risk pregnancy from her hospital bed earlier this week. Post continues below video.

Minutes after sharing the news, Teigan tweeted that she was on her way home from the hospital.

Legend also posted to Twitter, saying: "We love you, Jack".

It comes just days after Teigen, who was about halfway through her pregnancy, revealed she had been admitted to hospital due to excessive bleeding.

"I was always, always bleeding... The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than your period, definitely not spotting," Teigen explained on her Instagram story earlier this week.

She said she'd got to the point where she "never stopped bleeding, and that's obviously very bad".

Teigan said the complications had been difficult to come to terms with, because she otherwise felt great and was enjoying her pregnancy.

The couple announced they were expecting in August in Legend's music video for his song, Wild.

Teigan, who has previously been open about her first two children being conceived via IVF, shared she had fallen pregnant with their third baby naturally. She found out she was carrying a baby in June of this year.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

Feature image: Instagram.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



