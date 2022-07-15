A $6 concealer and a coconut oil trick: Everything Chrissie Swan puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential people.

This week, we speak to media personality Chrissie Swan. Here, the 48-year-old radio show host and Priceline ambassador talks about her everyday skincare routine, as well as her daily health and wellness routine. Enjoy!

Everyone knows Chrissie Swan. She's one of Australia's most beloved media personalities - a household name. All over your radio and TV being her funny, delightful, candid self. You can't not love her.

So, when we were offered the chance to speak with Chrissie about her beauty routine, we couldn't wait to suss out absolutely everything she puts on her face.

One of the main things we learnt?

When it comes to her approach to beauty, Chrissie said she keeps things pretty basic, but isn't shy of dipping her toes into different products or treatments: "I’m willing to give anything a go," she said. "If it’s quick and inexpensive, I’m in! Bonus points if it smells nice."

Chrissie Swan's skincare routine.

According to Chrissie, she's not particularly loyal to certain products - and tends to play the skincare field, depending on how her face feels.

For the most part, she said she keeps two certain products on hand - one of them a crowd favourite.

"I switch and swap all the time depending on what catches my eye. I like [to use] a face oil for day and also at night. I use Weleda Firming Facial Oil ($46.99) or Jojoba Co Jojoba Oil ($32.99)."

When it comes to cleansing, Chrissie is part of the micellar water fan club - and we don't blame her. It's a quick and effective way to cleanse away the day.

"I use La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleanser ($32.95) in the shower. I’m happy to put almost anything on my face as long as it feels nice. I haven’t worked out the steps involved for vitamin C and hyaluronic acid etc., yet!"

Simple and efficient! It's kinda refreshing not to see a classic 10-step celebrity skincare routine, no?

Chrissie Swan's favourite makeup products.

On a typical weekday, Chrissie's up early. Like 4am to 4.30am early, because of her radio gig. So, as you'd expect, she has a pretty speedy makeup routine down pat - with all the products she uses on the daily being totally no-fuss.

"It takes me about five minutes, I'm absolutely a pro," she told us in Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series.

As for her favourite go-to products, she has a couple of staples on rotation. The best part? They're all super affordable.

Her foundation of choice is the cult L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum, $22.49, because it provides "good coverage and [is] not drying". (Because there's nothing worse than seeing dry patches in the bathroom mirror at 12pm).

To make her eyes look well-rested and awake, she opts for a liquid concealer for her under eye area. "I’m loving MODELS PREFER Argan Infusion Liquid Concealer ($5.99) for under eye circles" she shared.

For a jazzy winged eye look, she reaches for an eyeliner pen: "Maybelline Master Precise Liner in Blackest Black ($17.99) - always."

Then, to give her skin a natural glow, she swipes on some bronzer, "I love the NATIO Mineral Pressed Powder Bronzer ($21.95)."

Chrissie Swan's best beauty trick.

If there's one part of our What I Put On My Face series we enjoy the most, it's asking celebrities for all of their nifty beauty tips and tricks.

For Chrissie, it's a little DIY number involving something you'd usually find in your kitchen... any guesses?

She said, "I use coconut oil to moisturise my legs and arms!"

Why? Well, coconut oil is actually packed full of fatty acids and can help your skin retain moisture (it basically builds a protective barrier on the skin), so it's no wonder she likes slathering it over her limbs.

Chrissie Swan's favourite fragrance.

Chrissie's signature scent has been around since the early 90s (it was actually the brand's debut scent) and is one that has reached cult status.

"I’m a sucker for Thierry Mugler Angel," she shared.

Chrissie Swan's self-care routine.

When it comes to her health and wellbeing routine, Chrissie said there are a bunch of things she does (and doesn't do) in order to feel her best.

"I jealously guard my routine of regular walking, early nights (I aim for eight hours every night and often don’t get it but I’ll never stop trying!), and no alcohol at all."

