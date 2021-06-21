A strict skincare rule and a nifty concealer trick: Every part of Sam Frost's beauty routine.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

You might know Sam Frost from the 2014 season of The Bachelor, or The Bachelorette in 2015. She’s also an actress, television and radio personality, with a tidy 572,000+ followers on Instagram. Here, the 32-year-old takes us through her entire skincare routine, as well as her holy grail makeup products and how she likes to unwind. Enjoy!

Since *that* messy ending on The Bachelor (and flipping it around as The Bachelorette in 2015), Sam Frost has become one of Australia's biggest media personalities.

She's a fixture on our TV screens as Summer Bay nurse Jasmine Delaney on Home and Away, and she's also the director and founder of mental health initiative, Believe By Sam Frost, alongside her sister Kristine.

Talk about one busy lady.

Watch: Sam Frost talks about breaking up with Blake with Mia on No Filter. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

We caught up with the new ambassador for lifestyle brand Myles Gray, and asked her for a pervy peek at absolutely everything in her beauty routine ('cause we're nosy like that), as well as how she likes to keep her health and wellbeing in check.

Let's go!

Sam Frost's skincare routine.

When it comes to skincare, everybody has that one niggling skin concern they're trying to tie down. "For me hydration is really important. My skin tends to dry out really easily," she told Mamamia.

"But as I get older, my focus has changed to be more about reducing fine lines and ageing. I’ve never had anything done to my face (anti-wrinkle injections or fillers) and I plan on keeping it that way for as long as possible. So, a good skincare routine is something I am really strict with."