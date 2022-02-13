The 7 most ridiculous ways celebrities have celebrated Valentine's Day.

It's that time of year again: Valentine's Day. A time when some people buy one another cheesy red roses, a giant f**k-off teddy bear, chocolate and sex toys (now that's a decent present).

But some people love to go the extra mile for their significant other.

We're not talking about a fancy picnic or a rose dipped in gold - yes those exist. No, we're talking about some absolute extravagance and ridiculousness courtesy of our favourite celebrities.

So if you're single this V-Day and need some cheering up, this will do it. Because trust us, the enjoyment these examples bring for us to cringe over is real.

Watch: Valentine's gifts that'll make you glad you're single this year. Post continues below.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Nothing says a warm and cheery Valentine's Day quite like wearing your girlfriend's blood around your neck.

Cardi B and Offset

These two rappers love a bit of lavishness, often showcasing their excess on Insta. And can you blame them?

If I was that rich, would I buy my three-year-old a Hermès Birkin handbag worth around US$48,000? Probably not. But would I buy one for myself? Absolutely.

This year, Cardi B and Offset decided to tattoo one another with permanent symbols of their love for each other. For context, the couple has been on and off since 2017.

"I'm going to do something crazy for Valentine's Day for my husband. I'm going to give him a tattoo: I wanna do something really special," she shared in a new episode of her Facebook Watch show, Cardi Tries.

As Cardi B tattooed her partner, he replied: "I trust you, but baby, you don't know how to draw."

Nothing instills confidence quite like your on/off partner - who is about to leave a permanent thing on your body - saying they aren't very good at tattooing or drawing.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Are you trying to think of a special date idea for you and your partner? Do they love the ocean and all its wildlife? Do you have a cool couple thousand spare? If yes to all, then you should definitely rent out an entire aquarium.

Michael B. Jordan is most well known for being an actor and incredibly attractive. His girlfriend, Lori Harvey is a model and the step-daughter of Steve Harvey (trust us you know who Steve Harvey is).

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Now of course Kim K and Ye West as we now know him are no longer together, their celebrations of Valentine's Day over the years are pretty legendary.

In a very Kardashian affair, the couple had iconic saxophonist Kenny G come to their home and play music, amid a sea of single-stem roses in glass vases.

And yes, it does look quite romantic.

But when you look at the images, poor Kenny G was completely trapped. No toilet breaks for him.

Image: Getty/Instagram/ @kimkardashian

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Last but not least we have Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who we love. The pair just welcomed a baby daughter and are very well known for displaying their affection for one another via socials.

But alas it was a very stereotypical V-Day affair. We're talking s**t loads of red roses, candles (which next to the roses are a massive fire hazard!) and chuck in two horses too.

Now call me cynical, but if I can't move around in my hotel room because I'm being suffocated by roses, it's a no from me.

Happy Valentine's Day.

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @kimkardashian and @priyankachopra.

Looking forward to a brighter future? Complete this survey now and go in the running to win one of six $100 gift vouchers!