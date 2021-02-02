From Roxy Jacenko to Carrie Bickmore: 25 Aussie celebs share their awkward high school photos.

Ahh, high school. There’s simply no other time in our lives quite as awkward and/or confusing.
From bad haircuts to truly bizarre fashion choices, our high school days were full of questionable decisions that we can’t help but look back on and… cringe.
And thanks to our school photos, we always have an uncomfortable reminder of those times.
But it seems everyone goes through the same awkward stage – even our favourite Aussie celebrities. Years ago, they too were rushing down the school hallway on the way to class like the rest of us.
From Liam Hemsworth to Zoe Foster-Blake, here’s a roundup of Aussie celeb high school photos that prove we’re all the same (well, sort of).
Roxy Jacenko
Carrie Bickmore
Locky Gilbert
Timm Hanly
Ciarran Stott
Bec Judd
Lisa Wilkinson
Tommy Little
Mia Freedman
Zoe Foster-Blake
Andy Lee
Grant Denyer
Jackie O
Ruby Rose
Liam Hemsworth
Hugh Jackman
Amanda Keller
Dami Im
Georgia Love (and her sister)
Matty J
Ed Kavalee
Tiffiny Hall
Sharna Burgess
Celia Pacquola
