News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

school

From Roxy Jacenko to Carrie Bickmore: 25 Aussie celebs share their awkward high school photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahh, high school. There’s simply no other time in our lives quite as awkward and/or confusing.

From bad haircuts to truly bizarre fashion choices, our high school days were full of questionable decisions that we can’t help but look back on and… cringe.

And thanks to our school photos, we always have an uncomfortable reminder of those times.

But it seems everyone goes through the same awkward stage – even our favourite Aussie celebrities. Years ago, they too were rushing down the school hallway on the way to class like the rest of us.

From Liam Hemsworth to Zoe Foster-Blake, here’s a roundup of Aussie celeb high school photos that prove we’re all the same (well, sort of).

Roxy Jacenko

Carrie Bickmore

Locky Gilbert

Image: MySpace.

Timm Hanly

Image: Facebook.

Ciarran Stott 

Bec Judd

Lisa Wilkinson

Tommy Little


Mia Freedman

Zoe Foster-Blake

Andy Lee

Grant Denyer

Jackie O


Ruby Rose

Liam Hemsworth

Hugh Jackman


Amanda Keller

Dami Im

Georgia Love (and her sister)


Matty J


Ed Kavalee

Tiffiny Hall


 Sharna Burgess

Celia Pacquola

Feature Image: Facebook, Instagram @zotheysay and MySpace. 


 Sick of tabloid drama? 


Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.


Tags: australian-celebrities , celebrity , features , high-school-throwback , rogue

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

dp 5 months ago 1 upvotes
Lisa Wilkinson and Amanda Keller look the same! Zoe Foster was a popular kid, nothing awkward about her.
I think Matty J takes the awkward award. Love that he can laugh about it now 😉
Deleted 5 months ago

This comment was removed by Mamamia's moderators because it violated our community guidelines. You can read more about Mamamia's community policies here.

MORE COMMENTS