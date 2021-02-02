From Roxy Jacenko to Carrie Bickmore: 25 Aussie celebs share their awkward high school photos.

Ahh, high school. There’s simply no other time in our lives quite as awkward and/or confusing.

From bad haircuts to truly bizarre fashion choices, our high school days were full of questionable decisions that we can’t help but look back on and… cringe.

And thanks to our school photos, we always have an uncomfortable reminder of those times.

But it seems everyone goes through the same awkward stage – even our favourite Aussie celebrities. Years ago, they too were rushing down the school hallway on the way to class like the rest of us.

From Liam Hemsworth to Zoe Foster-Blake, here’s a roundup of Aussie celeb high school photos that prove we’re all the same (well, sort of).

Roxy Jacenko

Carrie Bickmore

Locky Gilbert

Image: MySpace.

Timm Hanly

Image: Facebook.

Ciarran Stott

Bec Judd

Lisa Wilkinson

Tommy Little





Mia Freedman

Zoe Foster-Blake

Andy Lee

Grant Denyer

Jackie O





Ruby Rose

Liam Hemsworth

Hugh Jackman





Amanda Keller

Dami Im

Georgia Love (and her sister)





Matty J





Ed Kavalee

Tiffiny Hall





Sharna Burgess

Celia Pacquola

Feature Image: Facebook, Instagram @zotheysay and MySpace.





