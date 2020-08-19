"Just over it." Chrissy Teigen, and 6 more celebs, on why they removed their breast implants.

Has anyone else noticed that a whole heap of celebrities have started getting their breast implants removed? No? Just us?

While breast augmentation continues to be one of the most requested cosmetic surgical procedures in Australia (FYI: it pretty much never budges from its position in the top five procedures), it seems celebs aren't afraid to say goodbye to them for good - and be vocal about why the ditched them, too.

Breast explant surgeries may often be related to health issues and complications (some of which can include things like ruptures, scarring issues, rippling or malposition), while many are due to a change in cosmetic preference. Hey, it happens!

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed on Instagram that she had her breast implants removed and was feeling "happy to finally be fully me" after experiencing "gut issues" and "food sensitivities". Other celebs like Chrissy Tiegan have simply decided it's time for a change and they're "just over it".

﻿We've rounded up a string of celebs who have had their breast implants removed, and shared the reasons why.

Ashley Tisdale

In a recent Instagram post, High School Musical star Ashley revealed she had explant surgery after struggling with "minor health issues that were not adding up."

In her lengthy caption she wrote, "Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time...it did."

After consulting many holistic and non-holistic doctors, she said she learned the "importance of living a non-toxic life."

Chrissy Teigen

Sports Illustrated model, cookbook author and pregnant mum-of-two, Chrissy Teigen, recently announced she was undergoing surgery to have her implants removed.

"They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," she shared on Instagram. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!" We feel that.

The model was also completely candid about undergoing breast surgery while she was unknowingly pregnant, writing on Twitter, "so the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed... I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure."

Yep, it all sounds..stressful.

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt... bad."

"But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

Victoria Beckham

In an interview with Allure, the Spice Girl turned fashion boss discussed being comfortable in her own skin in a way she never was before. Looking at an old photo, Beckham referred to her breasts and explained, "I don't have them anymore," before hinting, "I think I may have purchased them."

When asked what happened to them, the star explained she had them removed - but not because of pain or complications.

While there has been much speculation by her fans in the past, this was the first time she had publicly spoken about her transformation.

Heather Morris

Glee star Heather Morris spoke out about her experience with breast implant removal, telling Fitness magazine that her chest was too painful when she exercised, causing her to have them taken out.

"Implants were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don't," she said in the interview. "It was hard being active with them, because my chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn't like being in pain - so they had to go!"

Ali Oetjen

Former Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen also went under the knife to have her breast implants removed, after revealing she "got them for the wrong reasons."

She shared her entire experience on Instagram (like, the pre-surgery jitters and recovery process - not the actual procedure) and told her followers, "To everyone that said they’re too big, you hurt my feelings. To myself, I will never change my body for someone else. The lesson learnt when I was strongest. I don’t want to have huge boobs!"

"I don’t feel comfortable with them…It is a personal thing but knowing I got them for the wrong reasons, I don’t want any girl to go through that same thing. So that is why I wanted to share it to make sure other girls don’t make that mistake."

Yolanda Hadid

On an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016, Yolanda Hadid (mum to supermodels Gigi, Bella and Anwar), shared that her breast implants had taken a toll on her health, and had them removed after being diagnosed with Lyme Disease. She found out her implants had ruptured after doctors discovered silicone dispersed around her body, which had caused infection. "Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body," she shared on Instagram.

Feature image: @ashleytisdale; @chrissyteigen

