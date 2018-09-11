The dangerous lie we've been told by the latest spate of celebrity break ups.

The past year has seen a spate of celebrity break-ups.

From local celebrities like The Wiggles stars Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie to the unexpected split of Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum, we’ve seen dozens of our favourite couples ending their relationships.

But while each break-up has it’s own circumstances, there’s no denying that there’s a seriously disturbing trend emerging.

You see, for every recent Hollywood break-up, it seems their love has “never been stronger” and “nothing has changed”, despite the fact that, you know, they’re splitting up and all.

Take today’s break-up announcement as an example. Brandon Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner’s son from a previous marriage) and Leah Jenner announced the end to their long-winded 14 year relationship with an Instagram statement.

“After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” the couple wrote, announcing their split after six years of marriage.



“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives – as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” the post continued.

But does anyone really decide to end their marriage “lovingly”? And if you still really love one another, why are you ending things?

It’s a trend which undoubtedly began with Gwyneth Paltrow’s invention of the term ‘conscious uncoupling’.

Back in 2014, the actress announced the end of her relationship with her husband Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

But the famous couple did not break up. Instead, according to Gwyneth’s statement on her website Goop, the pair simply ‘consciously uncoupled’.

Chris and Gwyneth’s ‘conscious uncoupling’ truly kickstarted what now seems to be the norm in celebrity break-ups.

And ever since, Hollywood couples have taken charge of the news cycle, attempting to put a stop to the inevitable rumours by releasing an über positive, loving public statement.



When Wiggles couple Emma and Lachy announced their split last month, they described the break-up as “a positive change in our relationship”.

“We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together,” 28-year-old Emma wrote in a statement.

And when Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce back in April, they insisted “nothing has changed about how we love one another”.

Similarly, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s February divorce statement assured fans that they would remain “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple”, but that they would be continuing their “cherished friendship”.

Reality TV couples are no different either.

Just weeks ago, Bachelor in Paradise’s Megan Marx and Jake Ellis announced their split, with Megan referring to Jake as her “best friend”.



Bachelorette Australia star Courtney Dober also split from his partner Lily McManus last month, releasing a statement that the pair would, you guessed it, remain ‘best friends’.

But can we just be real for a moment?

When it comes to ending a relationship, or even a marriage, it really doesn’t work like that in real life.

In the days and weeks after breaking up with your significant other, it’s not an easy time.

In fact, to be completely honest, there’s nothing that causes you to detest another person more than the end of a romantic relationship.

There’s no shiny, carefully crafted Instagram statement. There’s no “loving” decision or “conscious uncoupling”. And there’s definitely a high chance being “best friends” or even speaking at all won’t be on the cards after the split.

What do you think about the latest trend in celebrity break-ups? Let us know down below.