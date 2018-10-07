"I feel like a bit of a joke." Cass Wood's raw admission on The Project.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

It comes as no surprise that Nick Cummins hurt Cass Wood on this season of The Bachelor.

We saw the 24-year-old’s affection for the rugby player grow as the season progressed, only to be left without a rose after home visits.

Now, a preview of tonight’s episode of The Sunday Project has hinted at what we already knew to be true about Cass: She was not, and still is not, okay.

“I feel like a bit of a joke,” the 24-year-old admitted to Lisa Wilkinson in the preview.

When asked why, Wood replied with a short, “I dunno,” as she visibly held back sobs.

Whether Wood was referring to her reality television heartbreak or the public backlash towards her onscreen character, we’re not entirely sure, but her tearful admissions were clearly raw and honest.

“Like it hasn’t been … it hasn’t been … sorry,” Wood said when Wilkinson asked if it’s been easy for her to “move on”.

Speaking to Nick Cummins in a separate interview, Wilkinson said that being on The Bachelor usually indicates you’re “at a place where you’re ready to have a relationship”.

“Why would I go in and start something that has a high potential of three months down the track breaking her heart?” Cummins responded.

Contestant Brittany Hockley, who made it to the finale of the show, told Wilkinson, “I thought everything that happened to me was leading up to this moment.”

“I thought Nick was it.”

Despite the season’s unpredictable conclusion, it appears the women on the show – particularly those who made it to the end – have been highly supportive of one another.

And perhaps that makes for a better ending than the one we’re used to seeing.