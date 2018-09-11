The surprising royal family member who tried to break up William and Kate. Twice.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub . We’ve got you completely covered.

An author has claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton were nearly “broken up by Camilla”.

Christopher Andersen makes the claims in his book Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate, and the Throne, writing that Camilla Parker Bowles urged her husband Prince Charles to break up William and Kate before their 2011 wedding because of her ‘lowly roots’.

Hmm.

Anderson is an American journalist who has authored 34 books, including a bestselling biography on murdered American President John F Kennedy.

He also made similar claims in another book, William and Kate: A Royal Love Story.

Game of Crowns claims that Camilla and Kate have had a rocky relationship, as Camilla disapproved of Kate’s non-royal background and considered her “pretty, but rather dim”. Ouch.

She allegedly disapproved so much that she asked Prince Charles to break up the couple before their wedding, and was the one behind their brief 2007 split.

The book was released in 2016 and a spokesperson for Charles and Camilla declined to comment at the time, but the Daily Star reported a source for William said the claims had no credibility.

“Wills and Charles have remained close and Camilla is a supportive stepmother,” they said.

“Wills split with Kate over concerns he was not ready for settling down. It was no one else’s decision.”

Whatever happened in the past, Camilla and Kate definitely seem to get along well now and regularly attend events together.

Like the rest of us, Camilla now looks firmly on board the Wills and Kate bandwagon.

William and Kate met at University in 2001 and started their relationship after developing a strong friendship.

In 2007, four years before their 2011 wedding, the royal couple hit a rough patch and decided to break it off.

It was short lived, and they were back together a few months later.

Awkwardly, the breakup was brought up during their engagement interview a few years later.

"We both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff," William said in the interview.

"It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better."