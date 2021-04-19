Last night, the final episode of season eight of Married at First Sight went to air, marking an end to one of the most controversial seasons of reality shows ever broadcast in this country.

More people watched the finale of Married at First Sight than watched Oprah Winfrey's history-making interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. With almost 1.4 million viewers, last night's episode was the highest rating program of the year.

Even those who have not watched a moment from the 32 episode series (of which, statistically, there must be few) have heard the names Melissa and Bryce.

For those lacking context, it is difficult to know where to begin.

Perhaps with the petition.

A Change.org petition demanding Channel Nine apologise for failing their duty of care for Melissa garnered more than 15,000 signatures earlier this month.

Melissa was matched with Bryce who routinely criticised her appearance, threatened to leave when she held him to account, isolated her, and, apparently, sustained a romantic relationship with another woman outside the experiment while 'married'.

More than six people came forward during the season to confirm that Bryce had a girlfriend in Canberra and had only signed up for the show for publicity.