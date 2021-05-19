"I am so ready for this." Everything we know about Australia's new Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton.

2021 is officially looking up.

In exciting news, The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Brooke Blurton has been named as Australia's next Bachelorette.

The proud Noongar-Yamatji woman from Western Australia is the first Indigenous lead in the reality TV series.

Watch: The love lessons learned from Bachelor in Paradise.

"I am so ready for this," Brooke said in a press release.

"I’ve done it twice before and now, having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience."

"My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for," she continued.

As Brooke, 26, is openly bisexual, casting for the show has been opened for both men and women to apply. (You can find out more about casting for the dating show here.)

"We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common – we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us," The Bachelorette host, Osher Günsberg, said.

"I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love."

There have been calls for Brooke Blurton to be named Australia's Bachelorette for a few years now.

In 2018, the social worker was the frontrunner on Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' season of The Bachelor.

A few weeks into the season, Brooke came out to Cummins and told him about the relationships she'd had with women in the past.

However, despite being a clear frontrunner, Brooke ultimately opted to quit the show towards the end of the season.

"Nick deserves to be happy; it's his journey, and he wants to fall in love," Brooke said at the time.

"But with it being so close to crunch time, I realised I still wasn't in love with him. I didn't see myself saying 'I love you' at the end and I didn't want to take that away from him."

When Brooke later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, she shared why she really decided to leave the competition.

"I thought there was definitely chemistry there, and we’d developed something good. I thought maybe I would be the girl there at the end. But then he stopped the cameras and like smothered his mic to tell me that he wasn’t going to pick anyone in the end," the 26-year-old shared.

"He told me not to tell anyone and, like, I protected him for that reason. It ate at me... I couldn’t tell the other girls and I felt that was really sh*t," she continued.

"I don’t regret the decision to leave, I don’t want to be with someone who’s not committed. I’m not going to waste my time."

In the end, Nick Cummins chose to walk away from the show single.

During her short appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Brooke had a fling with fellow The Bachelor alum Alex Nation. However, Brooke later left the show after Alex ultimately chose Bill Goldsmith.

Since her time on the two reality shows, Brooke has been using her platform to share messages about her Indigenous culture, encouraging young Indigenous women to embrace their identity.

After facing her own challenges throughout childhood, Brooke has dedicated her career to working with young people who are experiencing the same kind of trauma that she went through.

Brooke's early life in Carnarvon, WA, was clouded by drug and alcohol-fueled violence. Her mother died in a car accident when Brooke was just 11-years-old. Just one month later, her grandmother, who was her other primary caregiver, also passed away.

Brooke and her brother spent most of their childhood in the foster care system, and her older sister was later diagnosed with drug-induced psychosis.

However, speaking at a TEDx Talks event in Western Australia, Brooke maintained that your circumstances do not have to define your identity.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below.

"They don’t need to dictate what your future looks like. At all. You can be who you want to me, and achieve what you want to achieve," she said.

"I was just a young girl who didn’t know how to read or write. I was a young girl who had to repeat years of schooling. I was a young girl who didn’t have the confidence to speak my voice or even talk. And look Mum, here I am."

The news of Brooke's casting on The Bachelorette follows last year's season featuring joint Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles. Since the show wrapped up, the two sisters have each split from their respective winners.

The Bachelorette Australia is coming to Channel 10 soon.

Feature Image: Channel 10.