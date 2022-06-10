"I'm here to crash the wedding." Everything we know about Britney Spears' dramatic wedding day.

Britney Spears' ex-husband has gatecrashed her wedding during an Instagram live video.

Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 days, filmed himself entering her Los Angeles home where the wedding is set to take place today.

In the Instagram video shared by TMZ, Alexander approached a security guard who told him he needed to leave.

"I'm here to crash the wedding," he says in the video as he makes his way around the property.

"She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband."

An altercation then reportedly takes place before his phone freezes.

Who is Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander?

Jason Alexander was Spears' first husband and childhood friend.

The singer made a spur-of-the-moment decision to marry Alexander at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 2004.

However, the marriage was annulled just 55 days later.

A petition to court at the time stated that Spears "lacked understanding of her actions".

In an interview with ABC News in 2012, Alexander shared the pair were often "friends with benefits".

"She just came out and asked me. She was like, 'Well, let's get married.' And I was like, 'Sure. You know, let's do this,'" he recalled.

"I went with my feelings," he added.

"I was in love with her. I felt like she felt the same way."

Jason Alexander. Image: Getty.

Months later, Spears married her second husband, American dancer Kevin Federline. The pair went on to have two sons together before their divorce in 2007.

How long has Britney Spears been with Sam Asghari?

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016.

The couple, who share a 13-year age difference, first met on the set of Spears' music video for her song ‘Slumber Party'.

"I was excited that I got to meet one of the biggest artists of all time," Asghari told Men’s Health. "I had butterflies."

After cracking jokes with the singer on set, the 28-year-old reportedly gave Spears his number and five months later, she finally contacted him.

"I was like, ‘He was really cute, this guy was really cute,’ so I called him," Spears recalled in a radio interview with AMP 103.7’s Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers.

"He’s just a really fun, funny person."

Five years after meeting, Asghari popped the question in September 2021.

The pair later announced they were expecting their first child together in April.

However, a month later, Spears shared she had suffered a miscarriage early in the pregnancy.

"Our love for eachother is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram@jason.allen.alexander/TMZ.