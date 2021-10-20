'Quick, satisfying and keeps me full until lunch': 17 women on their go-to breakfast.

If someone asked me to pick one meal to eat out for, I'd choose breakfast. There's nothing better than a cafe brekky to start the day - eggs Benedict, avo on toast, pancakes... I love them all.

But on workdays, that's never going to happen. My mornings are rushed, and breakfast is often forgotten about until I'm near the office and need to grab something on the go.

Have you listened to our food podcast, What I Eat When? Watch the trailer here. Post continues below.

Since working from home, I've had to rethink that and choose a few go-to breakfast options.

I've done the basic bacon and eggs, and cereal with fruit, but as someone who's a bit of a foodie, I'm after something a little more interesting.

To spice up the first meal of my day and yours, I asked 17 women to share their go-to breakfast. Here's what they said.

Michelle.

"I have a smoothie bowl. I prep little zip lock portions of frozen fruit in my freezer so I can whip it out in the morning, blitz it with some almond milk, sprinkle some granola, drizzle some honey, and voila! Easy cafe breakfast at home.

"When I’m feeling fancy I’ll add fresh fruit and coconut on top."

Image: Supplied.

"Here’s my other go-to. Good old faithful scrambled eggs on sourdough. With a green smoothie on the side because I’m always trying to sneak veg into my kids!"

Image: Supplied.

Kee.

"Vegemite toast and berries. Gives me my savoury and sweet fix all in one. It’s also super quick and really satisfying to tide me over to lunch."

Image: Supplied.

Eleanor.

"Since lockdown, I’ve indulged myself and cooked a hot breakfast. It’s a routine I’m going to miss when we get back to the office. It usually consists of eggs, sautéed veg and some avocado. Keeps me full for hours."

Image: Supplied.

Claire.

"Philadelphia cream cheese on Cruskits topped with smoked salmon. Takes about three minutes to prepare, tastes amazing and isn't completely unhealthy."

Tamara.

"I don't do this every morning, but if I know I have a big day and want some protein and energy to get me through, I'll make a gluten free brekky wrap! I change out the filling depending on what's in the fridge, adding things like tomatoes, kale and avocado. This one is scrambled egg, bacon and spinach. Delicious."

Image: Supplied.

"I'm pretty gluten intolerant but can occasionally tolerate the artisanal sourdough my neighbour (who goes by 'The Bread Consultant') makes fresh at home! So some days I'll make myself a breakfast bruschetta with cottage cheese, tomato, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, parsley and lots of salt and pepper. Chef's kiss."

Image: Supplied.

Talia.

"I don't really eat breakfast but when I do my ideal is a croissant (plain) and coffee. My fave breakfast ever."

Image: Supplied.

Nicolle.

"Nothing like having a toddler to bring back breakfast. If my son Hudson's home I just make two of whatever he’s eating. Avocado on toast, peanut butter and egg pancakes, porridge or Weet-Bix with fruit."

Image: Supplied.

"If he's not here, it's a scoop of vanilla protein, a cup of water, half a frozen banana, chia seeds or LSA mix and a whole tray of ice with a sprinkle of cinnamon."

Image: Supplied.

Rach.

"If I'm super lazy, it's a protein smoothie or yoghurt and fruit. But if I'm prepared, I make a batch of protein pancake mix and keep it in a jar so I can cook up these."

Image: Supplied.

Gina.

"My fave savoury breakfast is a smoked salmon omelette with shredded salad on a toasted flat wrap/tortilla/whatever flat thing I can make crunchy in the minute it takes to make the omelette. The shredded salad I pre-make and it lasts for a week in a jar in the fridge. It includes pumpkin, carrot, baby spinach, rocket, beetroot, celeriac, celery, kohlrabi, edamame and zucchini (whatever is in season)."

Image: Supplied.

"My fave sweet breakfast is almond granola with Greek yoghurt, fresh berries and a splash of cold milk."

Image: Supplied.

Erin.

"My go-to breakfast is avocado and cherry tomatoes on a wholemeal English muffin (with a pinch of salt and pepper on top!). I sometimes switch it up by adding chicken, turkey or even a sliced boiled egg (craaaazy!). It's easy and filling, because I always wake up starving!"

Lucy.

"I often stroll past a local cafe after the gym and get this carrot muffin. It's almost savoury... except for the icing, which just really makes it for me. (I get it all the time, and they always ask me if I want one with or without the icing? WHO is getting it without the icing?) If not a muffin, I will have eggs, avocado and smokey turkey breast. DELISH."

Image: Supplied.

Emma.

"When I don't have much time to make a smoothie, I usually just have a bowl of granola."

Image: Supplied.

Renny.

"Parmesan scrambled egg on toast."

Image: Supplied.

Isobel.

"I've gotten back into breakfast after a few years of intermittent fasting. I've been having porridge, muesli or granola most days at home during lockdown."

Emma.

"My top two breakfasts are cream cheese on a bagel with strawberries, blueberries and raspberries (or any berries or fruit that is in season) OR I go for scrambled eggs on toast with a bit of spinach and tomatoes.

"Both of these were advised when I saw a dietician as option A is fruit and dairy loaded (two food groups I can lack in) and option B covers protein and veggies (plus, I add some milk to the scrambled eggs up that dairy intake!)."

Image: Supplied.

Gemma.

"I work at 6am so often I am in a mega rush and can’t cook something fancy. Muesli, Greek yoghurt and fruit is a regular on my plate. YES with the kiwi skins on, they’re good for you!"

Image: Supplied.

Polly.

"I don't eat breakfast since WFH because I'm often just getting out of bed and starting work! But pre-COVID, I'd go to the gym before the office and would always have scrambled eggs on sourdough and a cappuccino! I miss those days!"

What's your go-to breakfast? Share a photo with us in the comments.

Read more food articles here:

Feature image: Supplied and Mamamia.