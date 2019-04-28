The Game of Thrones theory that explains exactly how Bran Stark can kill the Night King.

WARNING: Hey, if you’re here, we’re assuming you’re a Game of Thrones fan and are up-to-date, because this post will contain some big ole Tormund-sized spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Game of Thrones fan theories are more common these days than the brutal deaths of our favourite GoT characters (never forget) now that we’re in the thick of Game of Thrones season 8.

But, thanks to some clever thinking and an intense knowledge of the history of Westeros, many of these theories have good legs to stand on.

Like the theory Arya Stark isn’t actually Arya anymore, but the Waif who stabbed her way back in season 6. Or the one where Daenerys Targaryen will become the Night Queen – yeah, that one’s a bit bleak.

However, never mind about those, because we need to talk about the new theory that predicts exactly how Bran Stark can kill the Night King once and for bloody all.

First, a quick recap:

Towards the end of season 8 episode 2, a plan was hatched by all the major players – Jon Snow, Dany, Sansa and Arya Stark, Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, Tormund, Ser Brienne of Tarth, Ser Davos Seaworth, Theon Greyjoy etc. – to defeat the White Walkers by killing their maker, the Night King.

According to Bran, who we know is the Three Eyed Raven, the Night King’s ultimate goal is to create an “eternal darkness” by wiping out the memories of humanity. He can do this by killing Bran because, as the Three Eyed Raven, he sees and knows all things and thus, killing him erases human history.

Deep, yeah?

So, Bran sold the A-team on the idea of luring the Night King away from the main battle against the undead, using himself as the bait – remember, the Night King can always find where Bran is because he bran-ded him). Bran’s suggested location was the Weirwood tree in Winterfell’s Godswood where Bran, Theon and the Iron Born will be waiting to kill the Night King.

Great plan, but… how will they kill the Night King and is it a coincidence Bran wants to do it by the old spirit tree?

Of course, this theory’s answer is no, because nothing in GoT is a coincidence, silly.

If you cast your mind back to season 6 when we finally learnt how the Night King came to be – the Children of the Forest bound a man to the Weirwood tree and plunged a piece of dragon glass into his heart – it makes sense that in order to kill the Night King for good, it should be done on the precise spot where he was created.

By re-creating that moment, the theory suggests the original curse that turned the Night King into a evil snow monster would be undone, as would all the White Walkers he created.

Of course, like all GoT theories, this one isn't without its holes. For one, who is to say the Night King will even show up to the Weirwood tree?

Another popular theory pointed out by a Reddit user suggests the Night King has bypassed Winterfell all together. Instead, the Night King may have headed straight for Cersei Lannister and King's Landing to take the Iron Throne. This theory is quite realistic given the fact Bran a.k.a Three Eyed Raven once saw the Iron Throne room covered in snow.

With the upcoming episode 3 likely bringing us the fight we've all been waiting for, we guess we'll find out soon enough if Bran's Weirwood tree theory will play out the way we hope.

