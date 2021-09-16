Rainbow books and random piles: 14 women share how they style their bookcases.

There's nothing that gives us joy quite like a full bookshelf. (Or rather one with a few spare spaces left to fill.)

While some take a colour-coordinated approach when styling their bookshelves, others prefer a disorganised pile of their favourite reads.

To find out how people style their bookshelves, we asked 14 women to give us a glimpse inside their homes.

From rainbow shelves to decorative ornaments, here's how they organise their books.

Lily

"I semi colour code my books so they match. Then always add plants and a group of special ornaments in threes for attempted balance."

Image: Supplied.

Lize

"I just like piles and piles of books in no order with things around them. "

Image: Supplied

Jessie

"My bookshelf is my pride and joy and if it were up to me there would be one in every room in the house. Including the bathrooms. I scrolled through Pinterest a lot to work out exactly how I wanted my bookcase to look."

Image: Supplied.

Sarah

"I arranged our bookcases after we had just moved house and I was 39 weeks pregnant. It was the ultimate nesting project! I ended up going for a rainbow approach and was surprised how easy it was to do!"

Image: Supplied.

Rikki

"The first two rows (eight boxes) are all cookbooks (except for Kobe's The Mamba Mentality!) - I absolutely adore them. The bottom row are a mix of parenting books, health, bios, self-help, poetry and novels I'm yet to read."

Image: Supplied.

Deseri

"I recently colour-coordinated my books to match my blue and white ornaments. I loved how it turned out so I'm going to create other colour-coordinated book displays around my house."

Image: Supplied.

Emily

"My apartment is tiny, so most of my books are at my parents' house and I now read off my kindle only. I chose to keep the ones that I read/know I will read multiple times. (Except Single Pringle, I’ve only read that once. I just kept it because the colours matched.)"

Image: Supplied.

Cris

"I limited myself to just this one bookshelf, clearly it’s not working."

Image: Supplied.

Claire

"I've given up on actual bookshelves, we move quite regularly and the hassle of packing up and moving bookshelves is a pain so I'm now a corner stacker, there are piles like this around my house in various rooms."

Image: Supplied.

Emmeline

Image: Supplied.





Kim "This isn't a bookshelf at home, but I styled this one at work. Lots of old books and decorator items."

Image: Supplied.

Diya

Image: Supplied.

Amber

"I colour coordinated my shelf."

Image: Supplied.

Abby

Image: Supplied.

Feature Image: Supplied.