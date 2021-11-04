'I had a dream about Kyle last night.' The biggest revelations from Big Brother VIP so far.

Big Brother VIP has got off to a controversial start, surprising absolutely... no one.

I mean, you don't cast the bitter, estranged brother of Meghan Markle, a former Trump advisor and Caitlyn Jenner unless you want controversy. So with the show's explosive first week, Channel Seven got exactly what they were hoping for.

Throughout the first three episodes we got to know our VIPs a bit better, which meant... gossip. Lots of gossip.

Here are the biggest revelations so far, this season:

Imogen Anthony on her breakup with Kyle Sandilands.

In the third episode, Imogen Anthony shares details about her mid-2019 split from Kyle Sandilands (after eight years together!) with housemate Jessika Power, after saying she'd had a dream about her ex that left her unsettled.

"He was just working so much," Imogen says. "It was just work, work, work, and I wanted to have kids. We just kind of grew apart.

"I just didn't expect everything to happen the way it did afterwards. And he's confused, and he doesn't know what he wants."

She explains how she tried to make things work in their relationship until she could no longer deny it was over.

"I'm thinking, like, what other choice do I have? You know, this is the person I've been with for so long. Of course I'm going to hang on a whim.

"Maybe, you know, do we get back together? And then all of sudden, the things were just too undeniable, and I was like, 'what are you doing?'"

Later in the episode, Big Brother quizzes Imogen on what was 'missing' from her life with Kyle.

"I wanted things that he couldn't give me. You know, money and fame isn't the be-all and end-all of life," she said.

"You know, it's nice for a little while, but I want to have children that can run around with their father and not be put behind work. I want someone's time.

"I'm not going to let someone else write my narrative for me," she says, tearing up.

Thomas Markle Jr criticises his sister, Meghan.

From the very first moment, Thomas Markle Jr introduces himself as Meghan Markle's brother and Prince Harry's brother-in-law.

"That's how I got famous," he says, in a... very self-aware moment. But then, from literally the second sentence he utters on this show, he is extremely on-brand (and in case it's not clear, his brand is talking s**t about his sister).

"Meghan treats her family like she's embarrassed of where she comes from," he says. "She's very selfish and self-centred. I think she's very shallow."

Very thrilled to have another far-reaching media platform to talk sh*t. Image: Channel 7.

I simply cannot imagine why Meghan doesn't want anything to do with this man, how about you?

Later in the premiere episode, Thomas says he used to be close with his sister but the last time he saw her was at his grandmother's funeral in 2011.

"She took off after that anyway and went to Canada," he says (Suits, Markle's TV show before meeting Prince Harry, was filmed in Canada, FYI).

"What happened to her? Nobody can figure it out.

"Money changed her I guess. Money and fame just went to her head really bad."

In the second episode, Thomas claims he had played a large role in raising Meghan.

"I was 15 when she was born – so I fed her, baby sat, all the normal family stuff," he shares.

"But I grew up in a divided home, my parents split up when I was really young as well. My dad made sure we got together for the holidays and important things."

Thomas then criticises his younger sister for the things she shared during her Oprah interview.

"[Meghan] knew what she was getting into it [when she started dating Harry]," he says. "If you got a job and you're paid $4 million a year salary to go and bow, courtesy, shake hands and take pictures and do charity work – it's the highest pedestal you can get in life. [She needs to] do her job and not gripe about it."

Not only that, he even found it necessary to criticise the royal for being candid about her mental health.

"I don't 100 per cent buy that and I don't agree with some of the things in the Oprah interview, like not having [counselling] services available," he says. "I can't imagine being that sheltered. Everyone has always loved Meghan, everyone has always supported her no matter what. I have."

After all this, he wants to make sure we know he... loves his sister.

"I mean, I may say bad things about her and I may write horrible letters to people but the end result is I do love my sister.

"Coming on Big Brother… I wanna reach out and show a different side of me. Maybe spark a little interest and maybe she will call."

Hope he's got his phone with him at all times, because Meghan naturally has nothing better to do than watch Australian Big Brother. We expect she'll call any day now.

Shane Warne has (allegedly) slid into... a lot of DMs.

So, it turns out you haven't made it in Australia until Shane Warne (allegedly) slides into your DMs.

"I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week," Jessika Power shares in episode two.

"Shane Warne, mate, he's a freak. Some of the things he was sending me… inappropriate!" she recalled.

You know things are (allegedly) wild when the self-described 'most controversial MAFS star in history' thinks it's inappropriate!

"I replied a little bit to him and then he just got real X-rated," she said. "No wonder he gets into trouble all the time – you don't write that over a text message if you have a [famous] name."

And it turns out Warnie has... (alleged) form.

"Just between us, he's done it to me too," Ellie Gonsalves tells Big Brother. "He's literally tried to DM me and invite me out – I just got no time for that."

Okayyyyyyy.

"He DMed me back in the day when I was with Kyle," Imogen confirms as well.

SHANE. (ALLEGEDLY) TAKE YOURSELF OUT OF THESE WOMEN'S DMS.

But also, tell us more, please.

"He messaged me three or four times," Jessika says later in the episode. She then... shares what he's (allegedly) sent her and... *shudder*

"He goes, 'Can I say hi?' And I was like, 'Yeah, of course you can say hi, I don't bite'. And he goes, 'What if I ask you to?'"

THEN IT GETS WORSE.

"[He said] something to do with being naked and facing a wall and on knees. Very graphic, a bit X-rated."

NOOOOOOOOO.

Thomas Markle on Meghan's first marriage.

Thomas is like an infomercial.

Because, but wait! There's more! Call now and you too can hear him sledge the sister whose profile affords him well-paid television opportunities such as this!

Thomas shared details about Meghan's first marriage, to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

"The thing that gets to me is the guy that she was married to the first time, Trevor... This guy just took care of her like, man she was adored by him and she just walked all over him and dumped him, that fast.

"Sent the ring back in the mail. Is that cold or what?"

It's not clear how Thomas knows so many of these details since HE JUST ADMITTED TO NOT TALKING TO HIS SISTER FOR A DECADE.

"Harry's next," he continued. "Harry's on the chopping board next."

For someone who has many, many, opinions about his half-sister, and brother-in-law, he says he has never spoken to Prince Harry.

When asked if he had ever shared a conversation with him, he said: "No, not me, my father did. My dad doesn’t approve of him – he says [Prince Harry] couldn’t even protect those chickens in their backyard if he needed to. He wants Harry to do things properly. Like go see him in person and say, 'I want to take your daughter’s hand in marriage'. It’s a respect thing, he cherishes Meghan. He worships her and I feel sorry for him in the fact she won’t even pick up the phone and call him, ever. He’s in the dark as much as everyone else is."

Thomas wrote a note addressed to Prince Harry before his marriage to Meghan back in 2018, and his excuses for doing so are.... interesting, to say the least.

"I wrote that was because my private life became no longer private, and there was quite a lot of lies told about me," he said.

"So I got hold of the Palace and said could you please do something about the paparazzi. The correspondence I got back was, 'They’re distant family and I don’t know those people'. That came from Meghan. So that pissed me off. She knows damn well we had a great time growing up together. So I wrote that letter."

Caitlyn Jenner on Kim and Kanye's wedding.

Do you think the Aussie celebs are sitting there, listening to Caitlyn talk about some of the most famous people in the world thinking, 'Oh, I guess I won't tell that story about the time I met Daryl Braithwaite then'?

Stuck inside a hilariously tiny room with Australian Survivor's Luke Toki and Imogen, Caitlyn recounted the time Kimye (RIP) rented out Versailles, as in... yep, the whole damn Parisian palace, for their wedding reception... which took place... before their actual wedding.

"We have our reception. Kanye and Kim get up and thank everybody and said 'tomorrow, the wedding will be in Florence'. We're in Paris. 'Pack all your bags, be at the airport', they've got two big private jets," she recalled.

Image: Getty.

When everyone made it to Italy, the wedding was held at a fort overlooking the city.

"The dinner table was at least 100 feet long, white marble and then you start looking for where your sitting as obviously its all assigned sitting and instead of a name tag they had engraved your name into the marble," Caitlyn said.

"And I'm up there and I'm looking out of the whole city of Florence and I said this is absolutely gorgeous.

"I said but what I need is [Andrea] Bocelli, the blind singer," she says, imitating... opera singing.

"Finally Kim comes walking down this very long walkway all the way to where we are at the bottom of the hill and what do I hear? Bocelli, and I'm thinking this is perfect, and wait a second," she continued, imitating herself spinning around.

"There he was standing right behind me; Andrea Bocelli. "I turned around to Kris and I go," Caitlyn says, opening her mouth wide open.

Image: Channel 7.

"And she goes 'I know'. Kanye had set that all up.

"It was a very cool wedding, great attention to detail. Kayne was very, very ,very, very good at that. I like Kanye.

"I get along very well with Kanye, he was certainly out there, but he was always very, very, very good to me."

Caitlyn Jenner's left-handed or right-handed analogy to explain being trans.

Caitlyn explained being trans by asking Luke and Imogen whether they were right or left-handed.

"Why are you guys are right-handed, and me left-handed?" she asked.

"Well, that's just the way you were born," Luke replied, to a big 'aha' from Caitlyn.

"When I was growing up, a lot of the teachers would try to teach kids to write with their right hand just because we kind of live in a right-hand world. But you kind of think to yourself, 'I've always felt better with the pen in my left hand', so you switch it over to the left hand and all of a sudden the penmanship gets better, the words flow out of your head better. It's just who you are."

She recalled 'sneaking around' a lot before coming out as a trans woman, such as driving around while wearing dresses.

"It was kind of scary, but it was the only time you could really express yourself. And so I did that for pretty much most of my life."

Caitlyn Jenner on O. J. Simpson.

I have a hunch that Kris Jenner is so mad about this entire thing.

Questioned about the murder trial of O. J. Simpson, Caitlyn - who was married to Kris, the best friend of Simpson's wife Nicole Brown - said it was an "extraordinarily difficult time".

Watch: Caitlyn Jenner speaks about the O. J. Simpson murder trial. Post continues below video.

"I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder," she recalled.

"Obviously he did it and he got away with it. And at one point, he even told her: 'I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm O. J. Simpson.'

"Then Nicole relayed that to Kris at one point. And, unfortunately, she was right. We were at the courthouse and we were watching what was going on in the other room. And even after the 'not guilty' verdict, Kris turns around to me and said, 'We should've listened to Nicole.' She was right, from the beginning."

Omarosa on Trump.

Omarosa Manigault Newman starred on The Apprentice in 2004 and served as assistant to the President and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration, so you KNOW she has stories.

Image: Getty.

Omarosa started off by saying she couldn't talk too much without Trump because he had sued for her talking about him on the first season of Celebrity Big Brother US in 2018. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But she did say he was "insane", which I feel like we definitely already knew, but I appreciate it anyway.

Later in the premiere, she recalled losing about 80 per cent of her friends when she became the only Black person to stand onstage with Trump on the night he won the election.

Well.

That was a wild ride. Channel 7 clearly want to offload a bunch of juicy celeb anecdotes each episode, so we bet there's so much to still look forward to.

Big Brother airs Monday-Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 7.

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer. For more pop culture takes, sarcasm and... cat content, you can follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Channel 7.

This article was published on November 1, 2021 and was updated on November 4, 2021.

