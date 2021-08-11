A deportation and a rejection: Everything we know about the cast of Big Brother VIP.

Big Brother VIP is already the most controversial reality show of the year, and we don't even have an air date yet.

The celebrity Big Brother series has stirred up drama and many headlines, owing to the uh, interesting, group of 'celebrities' involved.

One got the axe before even making it out of quarantine, and other casting decisions have drawn criticism for their proximity to... Donald Trump and constant attacks on family members, who also happen to be Meghan Markle. Yeah, really.

Watch: The Big Brother VIP teaser trailer. Post continues below video.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series.

When will it begin?

Not sure, tbh. Filming is currently underway in Sydney (though we're not sure how the city's current lockdown is impacting all of this) and Channel 7 say it's coming "soon".

The set was being constructed especially for the show, and continued being built during Sydney's lockdown construction ban, after producers were granted special permission, the Daily Mail reported.

What's the format going to be like?

Again, not sure, although it's likely to be similar to previous seasons of Channel 7's revived Big Brother. Unlike the OG, the newer seasons are filmed in advance.

Big Brother VIP is the second celebrity-themed Big Brother format to air in Australia, after the first season in 2002.

It will be hosted by Sonia Kruger.

Who is in the Big Brother VIP cast?

Channel 7 officially announced the cast on August 8, although there weren't any major surprises because most of the celebs had already been leaked.