From Olaplex to Kérastase: The 5 products that repaired my bleached hair.

I’m BLONDE! Yup. After four years of brown town I decided to mix things up and let my inner blonde bombshell take the stage. However, such a drastic change is not without its drawbacks - like, the damage I’ve done to my hair.

After I made the switch I had about four inches chopped off (so I’m now rocking a bob) and I’m determined to keep the rest of my hair healthy and the correct shade of blonde. Which begs the question… how on earth do you take care of blonde hair?

I was in my mid-twenties the last time I was blonde and did not invest anything into my hair care. So, going in blind and after a lot of Googling, I have added some new products to my hair care regime that I credit to its current lustre and soft, luscious feel.

Here are the five products that repaired my damaged, bleached hair.

This duo has CHANGED MY LIFE. A big call, I know, but Joico have hit the nail on the head with these products.

First thoughts; the smell is subtle and pleasant; the colour is pearlescent with a gold tinge, and a little goes a long way.

The first time I washed my hair with this combo the colour was fantastic. My hair was actually so much softer and it’s just gotten better from there. If you made me get rid of the rest of the products on this list, I would fight you for my Joico.

I use the Joico Blonde Life Shampoo and Conditioner once a week.

Image: Supplied When I asked my blonde friends what products I needed to keep my hair lush, Olaplex was the only word that left their mouths.

I bought Olaplex No. 3, which is a hair treatment that is meant to repair, protect and strengthen your hair. I’ve only used it a few times so I don’t know if it is strengthening but it is helping to repair the damage that I’ve done - and it was a lot of damage.

I use Olaplex No. 3 once a week and it’s made such a huge difference. I don’t think it helps the colour of my hair at all, but my hair looks healthier and I hope, stronger.

This one is a little exxy but as a person who blow dries their hair every time I wash it, I need a good heat protectant.

The Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaplasme Treatment claims to protect your hair from heat, nourish and add extra softness. I have really thin hair so part of me thinks there’s such a thing as too much softness, but I’m here for the rest of the perks.

I’ve been running this treatment through my hair before I blow dry it and it hasn’t weighed it down, it doesn’t leave my hair looking oily and the flyaways are minimal - so I guess it’s doing its job.

Tick!

This is where I admit that I am a little obsessed with my haircare because, yes - I have two different shampoo and conditioners. I alternate them.

While I love the lustre and shine that my Joico products give me, I needed a product that was committed to repairing my hair. So I went with Eleven.

Eleven’s products are cruelty-free, so that’s a win, and the set that I use not only help to protect and repair my hair, but they also add some much-needed volume, which I'm obsessed with!

Bonus hair care tip: Microfibre head wrap!

If you don’t have one of these already, get on it. Microfibre tech is life changing. I bought this one from Sportsgirl, and it’s everything.

Microfibre head wraps dry your hair quicker than regular towels. So they're more efficient, but also great for your hair because you aren’t meant to blow dry sopping wet hair. Do yourself a favour and chuck your hair in a hair wrap after you wash it.

So that’s me! Two months into my blonde life, product-obsessed but completely happy with my new hair and the products that keep it alive.

I am always after new recommendations though, so if you know of a product I’m missing out on, let me know!

