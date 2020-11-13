Blondes, you don’t need a full head of foils. You need face framing.

This year most of us have had to cut down on our beauty routines.

As COVID-19 quite literally halted all of our regular hair and nail appointments, we had to resort to at-home options (risky) or learn to love our natural state until we could go to salons again.

For us blondes, that meant embracing the hair colour - and roots - we were born with (which for many of us...isn't really blonde).

Watch: Things only people with blonde hair will understand.



Video via Mamamia

So, what have we learnt from this experience?

We've learnt that more low-maintenance beauty can be a time and money-saving blessing. And we've learnt about a wonderful technique called face framing.

It's the new-ish method that hairdressers are using to make your blonde locks look fresh, without the need to spend hours in the chair getting a full head of foils.

We spoke to colour expert and owner of EDT. Colour, David Connelly, to get the lowdown on why face framing is a thing we should be trying.

What is face framing?

"Face framing is strategically placed colour (generally lighter) around the hairline to amplify the overall colour. It can be applied by using foils or free hand colour (balayage)," David told Mamamia.