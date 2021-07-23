'I test beauty products for a living. Here's the best new skincare you definitely haven't tried yet.'

Yes, it's a real job - don't give me that look! And besides, it's not ALL just about testing new beauty products, you guys. HA! As if. I have to do a whole load of other stuff, too - like crushing down all the boxes the products come in, etc.

Jks, jks, jks. As a beauty editor, I actually spend a huge portion of my time writing articles and annoying innocent dermatologists and skin experts, asking them absolutely everything about what I wanna know, what your mum wants to know, what that girl at the coffee shop wants to know - all of it. The whole stinkin' show.

And yes - the other half of it involves me getting to geek TF out over new skincare launches that slip across my desk each week.

I test them. Love them. Let them burn my face off. Love them still.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.

Trying loads of skincare means I've probably tried new products you haven't even heard of yet. Teeny, baby, newborn products, that've jussst had their embargo lifted, meaning we're finally allowed to talk about them.

So, that's what I'm gonna do. Here are 10 shiny new skincare products you probably haven't heard of yet.

Image: Supplied

There's a lot of things I like about Aceology's new eye mask, but my most favourite thing is that they don't 👏 slip 👏 down 👏 your 👏 f**king 👏 face. Because while I'd love to 'lie down and relax' while I'm doing an eye mask, I just can't and won't. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

These actually stay in place FOR REAL, and my tired, dull under eyes drink 'em up.

The star ingredient is watermelon (um, yum) and there's even some vitamin C and aloe-vera leaf extract action going on in there too. I've gone through, like, a whole box in a week (you get four in a box btw).

Image: Supplied

This guy is new and green and perfect for people with sensitive, irritated or problematic skin (hello, hi, this is me).

It looks 100 per cent like Cottee's Cordial, but that's cause it contains anti-inflammatory ingredients like cucumber and anti-bacterial ingredients like thyme to soothe and calm your skin.

I've been using this morning and night and my skin is looking clearer (not as red and flushy), fresher and feels hydrated and happy (it also contains hyaluronic acid).

Look, the texture is a bit weird (it's like a serum-y gel), but it's a goer and I'm looking forward to seeing more results with consistent use.

Image: Supplied

Have you heard of this brand before? It gives off big The Ordinary vibes, no?

It's actually been around for about 20 years, but the products were mostly just used in clinic - so that's probably why we haven't really seen them kicking around.

Now they've hit shelves, and this is one of their freshest releases - a lactic acid serum.

Lactic acid is one of the most gentle forms of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and it's great for those with sensitive skin. As someone who has super b**chy, easily irritated skin, this is right up my alley.

Image: Supplied

She ain't cheap, but god I froth over Medik8's stuff. This guy right here is the new day cream that features sun protection, DNA repair and environmental protection in one - basically an Iron Man face shield.

It's beautifully rich, lovely and hydrating and the finish isn't chalky and gross. It sits pretty nice under makeup, too - which is RARE.

Image: Supplied

While it's not technically a skincare product for your face, I can't not include Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask because I love it too much. It's pretty dingin' fresh on the shelves and it's already sold out at Sephora - which doesn't surprise me. Cause Gummy Bear is the lip flavour we needed yesterday.

I slap a thick layer on at night (my lips get DRY) and wake up the next morning with smooth, moisturised lips. Which is the dream. I rate it.

Image: Supplied

During winter my skin is Not Great - and I usually get right into overnight masks to try to make my face not look reptilian. Habitual Beauty is a new brand on the beauty block, and this Hydrating Sleep Mask is my favourite pick.

It landed on my desk a couple of weeks back, and I've been applying it a couple of times a week (at night). It's lovely and creamy (it's purple btw - not sure if this is important to you), and makes my skin feel beautifully hydrated and plump come mornin'.

Image: Supplied

This is La Roche-Posay's newest member - pls say hello.

It's an ultra concentrated salicylic acid serum, and it promises to visibly reduce the appearance of breakouts, as well as helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. (What a bloody show off!).

As with all actives, just remember to work it into your routine slowly (especially if you have sensitive skin), yeah?

Image: Supplied

Dr Katherine Armour, who is an *actual* skin wizard, just released two new products in her Bespoke Skin Technology cosmeceutical skincare range - and this is one of 'em.

It's an all-rounder serum that tackles fine lines, acne, congestion and pigmentation. It contains bakuchiol to encourage collagen production, lactic acid to gently exfoliate this skin, niacinamide to soothe inflammation, as well as a whole bunch of other Do Good ingredients.

The best part? While it sounds hectic AF on the ingredient front, it doesn't irritate the hell out of sensitive skin. Win!

Image: Supplied

Again, while not *technically* a topical skincare product, this is new, and it is something to do with skincare. So there!

This is Vida Glow's latest launch - a daily ingestible powder that contains a powerful blend of antioxidants and actives to help support skin health. It promises to combat the root causes of premature ageing: inflammation, skin ageing and oxidative stress. Also, it tastes like berry instead of dirt which is IDEAL.

Obviously it's a long-term game, so I'm just kinda downing the stuff every morning in hope it'll do some good things for my skin.

Image: Supplied

ICYMI, Dr Naomi McCullum has launched a cosmeceutical-grade skincare range - and for someone who's been in the industry for two decades, it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about skin.

This is my pick of the brightening bunch - Lift Off Super Firming Oil. It contains ingredients like bakuchiol, ceramides, niacinamide, as well as vitamin C and E.

As someone who struggles to incorporate retinol into my skincare routine, I feel like this is a great alternative - I've experienced no irritation so far which is exciting. Stay tuned.

Feature image: Supplied

