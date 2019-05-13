Thanks to the good folk at Stan, there’s really no need to leave the comfort of your couch in May.

Family, friends and gainful employment be damned.

From a salacious new royal drama that is saucier than The Crown will ever be, to a zombie rom-com that will leave you weak at the knees and the movie about the late Whitney Houston that will leave you convulsing in tears, here are all the new movies and TV shows on Stan in May 2019

New TV shows coming to Stan in May.

Catch-22

Timeless movie heartthrob George Clooney read Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22 while he was still in high school and loved the book’s storyline. Fast forward a couple of decades and he is now executive producing, directing and starring in the TV adaptation of the novel. The dark comedy stars Christopher Abbott (who you might remember from Girls) as John Yossarian, a US Army Air Forces bombardier in World War II who is furious that thousands of people are trying to kill him. Yet there seems to be no way for him to slip out of his military service. The series also stars Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie and Giancarlo Giannini.

Premiering on May 18.

The Spanish Princess

New British-American drama miniseries The Spanish Princess is based on the best-selling novels The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse by Philippa Gregory. Former Game Of Thrones actress Charlotte Hope plays Catherine of Aragon, the young princess of Spain who’d been promised the English throne since she was a child. After she becomes Princess of Wales, her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly and effectively she loses the throne. It’s a salacious historical drama.

Premiering on May 3.

iZombie season five.

Step aside The Walking Dead, this is the very best zombie show around. iZombie centers on Olivia “Liv” Moore (played by Rose McIver), a Seattle medical resident who lives a very well-ordered life, until she attends a party and is bitten by a zombie. In this reality, zombies can pretty much retain their humanity as long as they regularly chow down on human brains. By working in a morgue and eating the brains of the murdered, Liv is able to help solve crimes. This show also contains some brilliant love stories and funny supporting characters.

Premiering on May 5.

Geordie Shore: The Land Of Hope and Geordie!

New seasons of the fan favourite British reality television series Geordie Shore will be coming to Stan in May. The show, which follows around eight to 12 housemates as they live together for a few weeks is packed with all kinds of debauched shenanigans. The ultimate guilty pleasure watch.

Premiering on May 1.

Just Tattoo Of Us

Here’s a question to ask yourself before you watch this show: Would you let a person tattoo something on you that you’ve never seen before, and then keep it on your skin forever? Well, that’s pretty much the premise of Just Tattoo Of Us, a TV show where real-life couples, friends and family members design each other’s new tattoos, and some of them are just downright horrendous.

Premiering on May 10.

Idiotsitter season two

Idiotsitter follows a young strapped-for-cash woman named Billie who needs to make some fast cash and so takes a job in Los Angeles working as a nanny for a rich family. She actually ends up being a supervisor for a full-grown woman named Gene, who is under house arrest. In season two of the series, they come together again on a college campus – but this time around Billie is a professor and Gene is a student.

Premiering on May 14.

Corporate

This comedy series is set in multinational corporation Hampton DeVille and follows the pretty miserable lives of two downtrodden employees (relatable humour for so many of us). These employees spend their days pushing pens and cutting red tape and dealing with their megalomaniac CEO overlord. Corporate stars Matt Ingebretson as Matt Engelbertson, Jake Weisman as Jake Levinson and Anne Dudek as Kate Glass.

Premiering on May 24.

Take a look at the trailer for Catch 22, coming to Stan May 18, the post continues after video.

Siesta Key

This sun-drenched reality series brings together a group of young adults who are all on the TV show to deal with love, heartbreak, betrayal, and looming adulthood. They’re spending a summer together and according to the show’s produces “nothing is off limits”. If you’re in need of a trashy reality fix, this is it.

Premiering on May 17.

Fire Island

This American reality show is set on Fire Island (although the name probably gave that away…). It’s a well-known resort for the LGBT community and this reality series follows six young professionals who are all searching for romance as they share a beachfront house for the summer. Fire Island stars Khasan Brailsford (a dancer and choreographer who has performed with Beyoncé), Jorge Bustillos, who is Khasan’s best friend, and Cheyenne Parker, an entrepreneur and model.

Premiering on May 31.

Ink Masters

Hosted by rock legend Dave Navarro, this popular reality series Ink Masters features 10 of America’s most skilled and inventive tattoo artists who are all competing for $100K in prize money. Along with the title of Ink Master, this show involves a high-stakes elimination competition, where people known as ‘Living Canvasses’ are permanently marked by the competitors in their quest for glory.

Premiering on May 30.

Ronny Chieng: International Student

Critically acclaimed comedy series Ronny Chieng: International Student tells the story of Malaysian student Ronny who has travelled to Australia to study law. All he has to do is study, get good marks and make his Mum proud of him. Of course, things do not go exactly to plan. This semi-autobiographical story is well worth a watch.

Premiering on May 30.

Pulse

In Pulse Claire van der Boom stars as Frankie Bell, a successful financial analyst who had it all in life before her kidney failed and a transplant gave her a second chance at a healthy and new life. Inspired by the man who saved her life, she then makes the drastic decision to become a doctor herself.

Premiering on May 23.

The Ex-PM

Shaun Micallef is one of Australia’s national treasures and the second series of his satirical comedy show The Ex-PM sees his retired Prime Minister character trying to further his career by standing for a marginal rural seat at his party’s request. This involves him moving into the towns sewage farm as he campaigns on local issues. Witty Aussie comedy at its best.

Premiering on May 29.

New TV movies coming to Stan in May.

Christopher Robin

A beautiful movie that will hit you right in the feels. Christopher Robin is a live-action re-imagining of the classic children’s character Winnie The Pooh. This live-action adventure stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, who is now all grown up and has lost his way. He returns to his childhood friends in the Hundred Acre Wood to try and recapture the magic of his childhood. A movie that shows you can always go home again.

Premiering on May 12.

This sob-inducing film features Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games movies) as Louisa “Lou” Clark and William “Will” Traynor. After being involved in an accident Will is paralysed from the neck down and permanently bound to a motorised wheelchair. Lou becomes his carer and companion and the two begin to fall in love.

Premiering May 23.

Everything, Everything

Everything, Everything stars Amanda Stenberg, the actress from hit movies such as The Hate U Give, as a teenager who has spent her life in a hermetically-sealed environment within her house because of an illness. Her life changes when she meets the boy next door, Olly (played by Love, Simon star Nick Robinson).

Premiering May 23.

This movie takes a deep dive look at the successful yet ultimately tragic life of musical superstar Whitney Houston. Whitney was nominated at the 61st Grammy Awards in the category of Best Music Film and is helmed by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald. It’s a side of the musician you’ve never seen before.

Premiering May 12.